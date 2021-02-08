With Tom Brady once again decisive, Tampa Bay won the Super Bowl and established himself as the new monarch of the NFL. And beyond sports, with a game that not only captures the attention of Americans, there was a particular moment that also toured the pages of the whole world.

What happened? In the middle of the game, a fan – fortunate in a small stadium of supporters for the coronavirus – entered the field of play and, with a striking bathing suit, showed his tail. The cameras caught it, of course.

The particular invasion of this fanatic (Ojogo).

Something that has already been seen in other sports and circumstances, the boy began to run (first with a mask on, eye) in the midst of the gaze of the players and the public present. Among the laughter of the third parties, the security officers seized him and took him into custody.