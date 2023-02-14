Tears, cognac and a guest star – five stories from the 57th Super Bowl

The 57th National Football League (NFL) Super Bowl was yet another sporting and pop culture spectacle. The SID tells five little stories about the big game that otherwise threaten to go under.

RIHANNA’S SURPRISING GUEST

Rihanna had withdrawn from the public for four years – the R&B world star from Barbados opened the brilliant 13-minute comeback in the halftime show in an iconic way: Rihanna sang in a red outfit on a floating platform high above the football field. There were no star guests at her performance. Or maybe: a baby! Her management confirmed the wild social media speculation about pregnancy during the game.

THE TEARS OF NICK SIRIANNI

Country singer Chris Stapleton really gave it his all. He interpreted the US anthem with his guitar before the kick-off as dramatically as it was soulful – and he hit Nick Sirianni in the heart. The head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles had big tears running down his bearded face, his chin was trembling in close-up. The meme factories then ran at full speed on social media.

THE BROTHERS EMBRACE

Travis Kelce (Chiefs) and Jason Kelce (Eagles) were the first pair of brothers in the Super Bowl. Travis scored a touchdown and Jason enjoyed a candy bar during the super slow-mo broadcast. But the secret star is the mother: Donna Kelce wore half and half of her sons’ jerseys in the VIP stand. Beforehand, she had handed them both home-baked cookies in Tupperware – counted quite fairly. After the game, she stormed the field.

PR LESSON WITH SERENA WILLIAMS

Serena Williams saw her day’s work as done early on. “So, those were my two Super Bowl spots,” wrote the 23-time tennis Grand Slam champion on Twitter. She starred in a hilarious golf clip for a light beer brand (“Yeah, I can play that a little bit.”) On the other hand, her flaming one-minute motivational speech to athletes about teamwork seemed rather strange – because it ended in advertising for cognac. Whatever that has to do with anything. Incidentally, 30 seconds of advertising cost seven million dollars.

WHISTLE FOR THE MAN OF HONOR

Winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award is the biggest thing for many football players. It is a very honorable award for NFL players who have made outstanding contributions to the poor, vulnerable and sick in society. The bearer is celebrated. Unless it’s Dak Prescott: Because he plays as a quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys – and he was whistled down by the fans of archrival Philadelphia Eagles. Not a fine move. (SID)