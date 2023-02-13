After the Super Bowl: What will become of “Icke” and Co?

The Super Bowl will be the final NFL appearance for ProSieben’s TV staff, beloved by football fans, on the network. The expert Christoph “Icke” Dommisch and Patrick Esume, the commentator known as “Coach” alongside Jan Stecker, are particularly popular. What will happen to them when the RTL Group owns the TV rights for the new season?

“Our team has won the German Television Award twice. It is very logical that some have already been addressed,” said ProSiebenSat.1 sports director Alexander Rösner of the German Press Agency. RTL did not want to comment on the staff for the coming season.

The German NFL professional Jakob Johnson would like well-known ProSieben employees such as Esume or “Icke” Dommisch to continue on RTL. “I hope that as many of the boys will be taken as possible because they just did a great job,” Johnson told dpa.

NFL Germany boss Alexander Steinforth was more cautious. “It’s a discussion for RTL and the protagonists, it’s not something we interfere with,” he said. Steinforth emphasized, “What is clear is that these are extremely popular faces and representatives of American football and television reporting.”

The RTL group surprisingly secured an extensive rights package from the American professional league NFL last year, beating out ProSiebenSat.1 in the process. According to its own statements, the Cologne broadcasting group will offer around 80 live broadcasts per season from 2023. (dpa)