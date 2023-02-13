Vollmer and Steinforth agree: Mahomes is the new face of the NFL

After Tom Brady’s retirement, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the new face of the NFL, according to Super Bowl champion and Brady buddy Sebastian Vollmer. “You have to be honest: Patrick Mahomes is probably the new and best quarterback in the world,” said the former New England Patriots pro of the German Press Agency before the Super Bowl between Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night (0.30 a.m. CET). “What the man has achieved, has achieved and will achieve is, I believe, unchallenged. We all know how good he is.”

Mahomes was named the most valuable player of the season for the second time in his career on Thursday. With the Chiefs he is in the Super Bowl for the third time in the past four years. In 2020 the team won against the San Francisco 49ers, in 2021 there was a loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers around Tom Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl champion retired last week. Vollmer was a teammate for Brady in two of the victories with the Patriots.

Mahomes also has a special role among all the football professionals for the Germany boss of the NFL, Alexander Steinforth. “There are a lot of very, very talented players in the league and a lot with great histories too. But you can see that Patrick Mahomes stands out as someone who has incredible skills and has managed in the past to get very, very far in the season at his relatively young age,” Steinforth told the German press Agency. “That’s why he’s definitely one of the faces that will help shape the sport, and that’s why we’re all the more pleased to be able to welcome him to Germany next season.” NFL main round games in Germany in the coming season as a home team. (dpa)