Germany boss of the NFL: Chiefs victory in the Super Bowl would be good

In order to be able to welcome the current Super Bowl winner to Germany next season, NFL Germany boss Alexander Steinforth is keeping his fingers crossed for the Kansas City Chiefs. “The Chiefs are one of the teams with international marketing rights in Germany. That’s why we have a close relationship with them and would be happy if we could welcome a reigning Super Bowl champion with us,” said the 36-year-old of the German Press Agency before the Super Bowl in Glendale. In the US state of Arizona, the Chiefs meet the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night (12:30 a.m. CET).

Like the New England Patriots, the Chiefs will play a main round game in Germany next season. It is not yet known whether Munich and Frankfurt/Main will be the hosts or whether both games will go to Hesse. “We are confident that we can say more in a few weeks. But it has actually not yet been decided where and when the two games will take place,” said Steinforth.

“The Chiefs have the cooperation with FC Bayern and we know that they are close to Munich,” said Steinforth. After the successful premiere last November, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played against the Seattle Seahawks in Munich in an impressive atmosphere, there is great interest in a game in Germany, regardless of the venue. There are preferences among the teams, “but the main thing is that we can play in Germany first,” Steinforth reported of the signals from the teams. (dpa)