NFL boss Goodell: “You will see more football in Germany”

NFL boss Roger Goodell has promised more American football games in Germany. “We are confident that we will be there beyond the agreement that we reached just a year ago. I think you’re going to see more than fewer games than the ones we’ve already committed to,” Goodell said Wednesday in Phoenix at his annual pre-Super Bowl press conference.

In 2022, the NFL announced that four main round games would be played in Frankfurt/Main and Munich within four years. The first game took place in the FC Bayern Munich stadium last November. “I don’t think anyone anticipated the kind of reactions we got there. It was very worthwhile,” said Goodell. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers around superstar Tom Brady, who has since retired, beat the Seattle Seahawks 21:16. Almost 70,000 football fans celebrated a furious NFL party.

Because the Aztec Stadium in Mexico City is being renovated for the 2026 World Cup, the NFL has awarded the Mexico game to Germany for the coming season. Goodell avoided a statement as to whether both Frankfurt and Munich will be venues for this reason. He spoke of “at least” one game taking place in Frankfurt. Basically, he said about the commitment of the NFL in Germany: “We are making progress with it and it shows the incredible support we have there. Our league loved it, our teams, our fans globally – you will see more football in Germany.”