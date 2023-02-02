The jerseys for the Super Bowl are set: The Philadelphia Eagles have chosen their green jersey as the “home team”, the Chiefs will play with it in white. Why is this important? 36 of the 56 Super Bowls went to the team in white. Nine of the past eleven Super Bowls have gone to the team in white. There have already been teams that preferred to play in the white jersey.

Still, the Eagles’ decision is somehow logical. Because alongside the Chiefs 2020, they were one of the two teams that won one of the last eleven Super Bowls in the home jersey (2018). The record of the green Eagles jersey is still negative with one win and two defeats in Super Bowls.