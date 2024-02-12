The fact that it was enough to defend their title for the first time in almost 20 years, when the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl in the 2003 and 2004 seasons, hung by a thread for the Chiefs for a long time. And it took the entire class of their quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was not only voted the game's most valuable player (MVP), but is also on the way to becoming the best playmaker of all time. At the age of 28, he has already won the Super Bowl three times, been named Finals MVP three times and was the best player of the regular season twice.