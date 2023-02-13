“He Gets Us” campaign was launched in 2022; in the sporting event, there were two insertions, of 30 and 60 seconds

Among the diverse commercials displayed at intervals super bowltwo insertions called attention for “promote” Jesus Christ. The advertisements, of 30 and 60 seconds, are part of the campaign “He Gets Us” (he understands us, in literal translation).

according to CNNthe campaign was launched in 2022 and has already invested US$ 100 million in television spots, billboards and advertisements on social networks.

The main sporting event in the United States, the Super Bowl, the final of the NFL (National Football League), has the most expensive advertising insertion on North American TV. The 30 second gap in FOXbroadcaster that broadcast the match in the USA, cost about $7 millionaccording to the magazine deadline.

The first 30-second commercial of the campaign exhorts viewers to “be like children”. Images of children, for example, playing and hugging each other are reproduced. Then the message: “Jesus didn’t want us to act like adults.”

Watch (30s):

The 60-second insert shows several photos of people fighting. Then a siren sounds and the phrase “Jesus loved the people we hate”.

Watch (1min):