Super Bowl, the comeback of Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes in history

The super bowl, the event of the year of sport and not only of USAeven in this one 57th edition it has not lived up to expectations. The trophy goes to Kansas City Chiefswhich beat i Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 after an exciting match and tied until 11 seconds leftwhen a set kick ensured the victory for Patrick Mahomes’ team, the first African-American quarterback to win in this role and to win the game twice very final of the American Football. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Jalen Hurts broke the record for most yards rushing by a player with his position in a Super Bowl: 65, against 64 by Steve McNair, who held the record for 23 years. Among the non-sporting protagonists there was also Rihanna pregnant. The singer of Diamonds invaded the Super Bowl with an explosive performance at the end of which his representatives confirmed his to the media obvious second pregnancy.

The ‘first belly’ of Rihanna had been prominently featured in Vogue. This time, in view of the 13 minutes of half time, in one red suit on redthe singer had said that having become a mother of a now nine-month-old baby had it encouraged to return to the stage. It was also the edition of the chat spot on Jesus. “Whatever you’re facing – says the ad – Jesus he’s already dealt with it”. In reality, for many Americans this ‘claim’ is not completely new, because this type of message has been circulating, in various forms, for months in prime time on the major American networks and is part of a campaign one hundred million dollarsfunded by anonymous donors.

