Super Bowl | Flipping her jacket, Rihanna performed with Caribbean touches – the meme account immediately took the joy out of it

Pop singer Rihanna returned after a hiatus of more than five years in front of an audience of millions at the Super Bowl halftime show of the final game of the American football league in Glendale, USA.

Before Sunday, Rihanna had last performed together at the Grammy Awards held in January 2018 by DJ Khaled and By Bryson Tiller with. His previous record Anti appeared in 2016.

“Visually striking”, C More’s studio host Petri Pasanen tightly.

Appearing in the heights, Rihanna wore an all-red outfit for the halftime show, which got an NFL theme Twitter meme account to compare the artist Sesame Streetto the red Muppet character Elmo from the series.

The halftime show highlighted Rihanna’s Barbadian roots. It did not come as a surprise, as the artist already revealed during the Super Bowl that he would include elements of Caribbean culture in his performance.

“It’s important for me to do this show and represent immigrants, my native Barbados and black women everywhere,” Rihanna told the media on Thursday, according to Reuters.

Rihanna’s biggest hit was heard during the halftime show Umbrellawhich the narrator of C More Mika Laurila was waiting to hear from you days before the match.

“Umbrella is probably such that you have to hear it now. The Super Bowl performance needs the hooks that oh yes, this is this guy,” Laurila reasoned Tailgatein his podcast.

In her 13-minute show, Rihanna also performed songs, among other things Rude Boy, Work, Run This Town and Diamonds.

Rihanna was surrounded by a group of dancers dressed in white.

Return to the performance stage was a turning point for the 34-year-old artist, as he has previously refused to perform at the Super Bowl no less than twice.

“Who would benefit from that? Not my people. I couldn’t be a turncoat. I couldn’t be an enabler. There are things in that organization that I strongly disagree with and I wasn’t going to be helpful to them in any way,” Rihanna told the magazine Vogue in an interview in October 2019.

British Broadcasting Corporation BBC revealed the reason for Rihanna’s refusal in October 2018. According to the BBC, the artist wanted to support the quarterback who started kneeling in the NFL Colin Kaepernick.

The BBC reported that a person close to the nine-time Grammy winner confirmed to the magazine US Weekly that Rihanna does not approve of the NFL’s attitude.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season. However, the quarterback’s treatment was no longer an obstacle to the comeback of the pop star who became a mother in May last year.

“When you become a mother, something happens that makes you feel like you can take on the world and do anything,” Rihanna said.

“So as scary as that [paluu] it is, there is something really exciting about the challenge.”

Rihanna’s halftime show was visually spectacular.

Philadelphia The spectacle seen at halftime of the game between the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs was the first halftime show sponsored by technology giant Apple’s streaming service Apple Music.

In September, the NFL and Apple Music announced a five-year contract, which, according to media reports, is worth 250 million US dollars, or a good 230 million euros.

The annual value of the contract is therefore in the range of 50 million dollars, i.e. almost 47 million euros, say, among other things, the sports media The Athletic and Sports Business Journal and a newspaper The New York Times.

Rihanna won’t get a cent out of this pot, because the performers aren’t paid for the halftime show. Artists, on the other hand, partly pay the costs themselves with the help of sponsors in order to get the performance they want.

Economic magazine Forbes told two years ago how The Weeknd spent seven million dollars on his Super Bowl spectacle. Online media by Digital Music News according to the artist sold a million concert tickets in the week after the halftime show.

In the end, Rihanna won’t be the payer either. British newspaper The Sun reported in November that the artist signed a contract worth millions of pounds with Apple TV for a documentary in which the comeback gig plays a central role.

During the opening ceremonies of the Super Bowl, there was a flyover with a female pilot in the cockpit of each fighter jet.

of the United States the flyover of fighter jets, traditionally seen in connection with the national anthem, made history when all four fighter jets were piloted by a female pilot for the first time in the Super Bowl.

The event celebrated the 50-year history of women as fighter pilots in the US Navy.

A lieutenant who served as one of the Super Bowl pilots Caitie Perkowski said Good Morning America in the program, that his gender will not be made a number on the aircraft carrier.

“We were trained to do this work together. I didn’t join the Navy to be a female fighter pilot, I joined the Navy to be a fighter pilot,” Perkowski said.

He called overflight the dream of all pilots. Lieutenant Suzelle Thomas on the other hand, said that his first reaction was disbelief – he couldn’t imagine that he would be part of the mega event.

They flew in a diamond formation The NFL including a Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II multirole stealth fighter, two Boeing F/A-18F Super Hornet multirole fighters and a Boeing EA-18G electronic warfare fighter.

The national anthem ie of The Star-Spangled Banner performed by the eight-time Grammy winner Chris Stapleton. of America the Beautiful interpreted by the 12-time Grammy winner Babyface.