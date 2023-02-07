The 57th edition of the Super Bowl, one of the most anticipated sporting events in the world, is closer than ever. There are only a few days left to witness the final of the National Football League -NFL for its acronym in English- and enjoy the popular halftime show.

For several decades, this event, in the one between the champions of the National Conference and the American Conference, steals the eyes not only in the United States, but in many countries around the globe. This year, of course, will not be the exception: the final match will face two memorable opponents and will host Rihanna as host of the musical show.

Below, we tell you all the details so you don’t miss a minute of the legendary competition.

When and at what time will the final of the American league be played?

The Super Bowl 2023, which will take place next Sunday February 12, guide football fans to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, located in Arizona, United States. The kickoff of the match is scheduled for 6 pm, Colombian time.

If you, like many other fans in the world, want to be aware of the event, you can do so through ‘ESPN’, the television channel that owns the broadcasting rights in Latin America.

During this edition of the sports competition, the teams that will compete for the trophy will be Kansas City Chiefswho have won a total of 2 Super Bowls, and Philadelphia Eagles, who earned a ticket to the final of the competition after beating the San Francisco 49ers, last January.

As if that were not enough, viewers will be able to witness the confrontation of two of the best quarterbacks in the American league: Patrick Mahomes, who led with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes this season, according to the official website of the team in which he plays, and Jalen Hurts, one of the youngest quarterbacks of the NFL to play in the Super Bowl.

Everything you need to know about the halftime show



The dispute between the teams will not be the only thing that will attract attention during the Super Bowl. A musical show as legendary as it is entertaining, by Rihanna, will arrive to soften the tensions, harmonize halftime and prepare the fans for the outcome of the competition.

Rihanna has chosen for her return an event that in the US exceeds 100 million viewers.

“Today, Apple Music, the NFL and Roc Nation announce that the international icon, businesswoman and Philanthropist Rihanna to Take Center Stage at State Farm Stadium for Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVII,” the league said in a statement from September last year.

The interpreter of ‘Diamonds’ will return more recharged than ever to the stage, or at least This is how he let him see in a preview through his Instagram account last January 13. In the clip, which revolutionized the networks and increased the expectation of her followers, she is seen parading with a forceful black dress and a yellow coat, while phrases like “Riri, where have you been?” are heard in the background.

The singer, a native of Barbados, has not performed publicly since the 2018 Grammy Awards and he hasn’t released a new album since February 2016 either, so expectations about his presentation are high.

According to journalist André-Naquian Wheeler, of ‘Vanity Fair’, although few details about the presentation have been revealed so far, that has not stopped fans from speculating. Some do it about Rihanna’s wardrobe and others even from his song list or if he will bring new music.

For Wheeler, the interpreter of ‘Work’ could be accompanied by Jay Z. “If I were a gambler (which I’m not), this is where I would place all my chips,” he says.

