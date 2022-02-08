This Sunday, February 13, the most important sporting event in the United States will take place, the grand finale of the American football championship, better known as the superbowl.

This year, the award will be disputed between Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengalsbut will also feature the participation of artists such as Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem, who will perform at the halftime show.

The final, which is broadcast on television, is one of the most watched by Americans, who do not miss a second of the event.

In fact, the online betting site The Game Day is offering a prize of up to 2,022 dollars (nearly eight million Colombian pesos) for watching Super Bowl LVI. The idea is that the selected person is attentive to the game from start to finish, including half time, and answers a questionnaire of 15 questions, each correct answer will have a value of 134.80 dollars (532,983 pesos).

“We’re looking for the best fan in the NFL to become the Super Bowl Analyst. The lucky applicant will play a key role in our coverage of the game. And the best part? You will be paid up to $2,022 for doing so!“, highlighted the gambling company.

How to apply?

Interested persons must be 21 years of age or older and reside in the U.S. To be chosen, they only have to fill out the form in the Web page of the betting site.

The term of the inscription is until February 10, the chosen one will be selected on the 11th of the same month and will be contacted via email.

It is important that the applicant has knowledge in the sports history, the iconic moments of the event and, above all, pay special attention to the small details. Even if he does not complete all 15 questions successfully, the betting company assured that the player will not lose the money, but will be awarded the $134.80 for each correct answer.

