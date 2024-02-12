Kansas, true to its style, came from behind to turn around a game marked by good defensive performances. A touchdown that came from the hands of Patrick Mahomes gave his team the victory in overtime. Pop star Taylor Swift was the figure in the stands.

In one of the most exciting finals in recent years, the Kansas City Chiefs managed to defend their title against the San Francisco 49ers, who once again fell to the same team that deprived them of the title in 2020. The Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas was the scene of a duel that ended 25 – 22 in favor of Kansas in overtime.

A successful three-yard pass from Mahomes to Mecole Hardman with three seconds left buried San Francisco's dream, which only found itself behind on the scoreboard well into the third quarter.

Mahomes completed the last offensive of the game and took a risk looking for the six points of victory, when his team lost 22 – 19. At 28 years old and already three rings under his belt, he stands as the great figure of the most popular sport in the United States. United, after Tom Brady's retirement in February of last year.

News in development…