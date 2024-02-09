HeSuper Bowl 2024,mega sporting event of the National Football League (NFL), keeps its millions of fans in suspense for what the halftime show. In this edition, it is known that the main star will beUsher, an American artist with a career that spans more than three decades, who is ready to offer a 12 to 15 minute show that will cover his greatest hits. But this is not the only surprise, because Alicia Keys He will also be singing in this promising show. Know what time and when it will be Super Bowl 2024 Half-time Show.

YOU CAN SEE: David Schwimmer reappears alongside Jennifer Aniston in a fun commercial for the 2024 Super Bowl

When will it be at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, with Usher and Alicia Keys?

The long-awaited Super Bowl 2024 halftime show will take place on Sunday February 11, 2024during the match that will face the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers.

This event will take place in the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and the performance of Usher and Alicia Keys It is generating great expectations.

YOU CAN SEE: Usher will star in the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

What time does the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show with Usher and Alicia Keys start?

The 2024 Super Bowl halftime show would begin at approximately 6.50 pm of the Central Mexico and 7.50 pm, in the eastern Mexico. In Peruthis show would also start at 7.50 pm

Usher and Alicia Keys They promise a memorable show that will reflect their Las Vegas residency, encompassing their past, present and future in music.

Which stars could be guests on Usher's Super Bowl show?

Although Usher has confirmed the presence of special guests for its performance at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, specific names have not yet been revealed.

However, there is speculation about the participation of singers with whom he has collaborated in the past, such as Lil John, Ludacris, Beyoncé and Justin Bieber. It should be noted that the medium TMZ assured that Alicia Keys he would be accompanying the American composer.

“I've definitely had a lot of ideas about who I would share this moment with and I feel like the people who will share it deserve equal recognition for what they do in their careers, whether we've collaborated together or they've had their own moments,” he pointed Usher during the press conference with Apple Music.

What is Usher's possible setlist at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime?

Usher's possible 2024 Super Bowl halftime setlist will include established hits, such as 'Confessions Pt. II', 'Yeah!', 'U Got It Bad', and 'OMG', 'My Boo', 'Love In This Club', 'U Remind Me', 'Love in This Club', 'Bad Girl', among others.

“I've considered new songs. But you know, they're 12 to 15 minutes long. So it's very difficult to determine which moment matters more than others, especially with a new song,” Usher said in an interview with Billboard.

“But there's the dancing, the costumes, the lighting, how long you stay in a song, the fact that the audience can sing… Its alot. So I'm trying my best not to think about it too much.” he added.

#Super #Bowl #Usher #Alicia #Keys #time #halftime #show