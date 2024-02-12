Las Vegas – In Las Vegas, Nevada, the Kansas City Chiefs they confirmed themselves as United States champions for the second consecutive year, beating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 after overtime. The Chiefs thus win the 58th Super Bowl, the greatest American football trophy. The class of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the champion considered Tom Brady's heir, was decisive in the final, capable of sending the team to score in the last play.

Party in the stands, especially for the pop star Taylor Swift, girlfriend of Travis Kelce, one of the Chiefs' stars. And she celebrated with his family and many of his famous friends, including Blake Lively and Ice Spice, when the Chiefs scored the winning touchdown in overtime. Swift had to fly halfway around the world to get to the game in Las Vegas after a series of concerts in Tokyo. Shortly before, she had won album of the year for the fourth time at the Grammys. She hugged her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the couple kissed on the field at Allegiant Stadium after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers.

In the intermission, the man who helped Martin Luther King write his “I Have a Dream” speech appeared in an advert against anti-Semitism aired on CBS. Dr. Clarence B. Jones was hired by Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots football franchise and the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism. The Jewish billionaire, whose father wanted him to become a rabbi, bought for 7 million dollars a thirty-second space with a message to combat hatred towards Jews, who in the United States make up less than eight percent of the population. The commercial features Jones in his studio, with references to the historic leader of the black rights movement Martin Luther King. Thirty seconds of appeal to stop all forms of hatred, including that against Muslims.

On the eve of the Super Bowl the commercial was anticipated by another video that has gone viral on the internet. It showed the phone call in which Kraft tells Jones that the commercial would be airing for the Super Bowl. «I want to refresh your memory because I told you how nice it was to work together – Kraft explains to him – well, let me tell you something. We will air your commercial during the Super Bowl.” Jones responds tearfully: “You know how to make a 93-year-old man cry.” «We are lucky, replies the billionaire, referring to their friendship». “You have Clarence B. Jones in your life – Jones replies – and all the love and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. He would have loved you.” «I feel – comments Kraft – that his spirit is among us. What we will do after this commercial is build bridges to bring more love and replace hate.” The commercial, seen by more than one hundred million viewers, is part of a campaign financed by the billionaire with more than one hundred million dollars and in which the message is always the same: everyone, in their own small way, can do something to fight the anti-Semitism, a growing phenomenon in the United States which saw one in four Jews victim of an episode of intolerance last year.

The Super Bowl acted as a sounding board for its great impact: the match between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers catalyzed the attention of Americans. In television history, only the 1969 moon landing was more watched, while eight Super Bowls finished in the Top Ten highest ratings.

“It's fantastic, legendary.” As the Chiefs quarterback, 28-year-old Patrick Mahomes, in commenting on the triumph at the 2024 Superbowl. Mahomes is the sixth quarterback to win three SuperBowls – and was selected MVP for all three – and the youngest to do so. Hall of Famers Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw are on hand with four apiece. And considering how quickly Mahomes amassed those glittering trophies in Kansas City, it's hard to believe Brady's record of seven is untouchable.

Mahomes is also closing in on Brady's record of five SuperBowl MVPs; Montana is the only other player with three. “I think Tom said it best: Once you win that championship and make those dreams come true, you're no longer the champion. You have to go back to what you were before with the same mentality,” Mahomes said. «And I learned from guys like them who were the greatest of all time». The Chiefs are the first Super Bowl champions since Brady and the Patriots in 2003 and 2004, and their third title in four in the last five years puts them in a dream position. Only four teams have won three championships in five years. Asked if the Chiefs have reached dynasty status, Mahomes responded: “It's the beginning.” «He comes to work every day with humility and with the desire to be great. It's a real pleasure to coach him,” said Andy Reid of the Chiefs, who became the fifth coach to win at least three Super Bowls.

In truth, Mahomes struggled for much of the game Sunday. He started to heat up in the fourth quarter, when he drove Kansas City to tie the game at 16-16 with 5:46 left, then when he drove for another field goal that sent the game into overtime.