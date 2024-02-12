You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Super Bowl winners can receive bonuses from their teams and sponsors.
Getty Images via AFP
Super Bowl winners can receive bonuses from their teams and sponsors.
The NFL players union achieved an increase in the prize for the 2024 Super Bowl.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The Kansas City Chiefs became champions of Super Bowl LVIII after an epic finish in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers. Beyond the glory and prestige that comes with lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy, players also pocket a considerable financial prize.
According to information from the chain ESPN, Each Chiefs player received US$164,000 for becoming champions. This represents an increase compared to the previous season, as a result of negotiations by the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) to improve compensation.
In total, adding their participation in the playoffs, The Chiefs pocketed $338,000 per player. The figure includes the payments for each round: US$24,000 for the wild card round, US$30,000 for the divisional round, US$50,000 for the championship round and US$164,000 for the Super Bowl.
The 49ers players, for their part, also received a prize for their participation in the final, although less than that of the champions. Each San Francisco player pocketed $89,000.
Super Bowl sponsorships can increase winning team's income
These figures do not include additional bonuses that many players have with their teams and sponsors for winning the Super Bowl. In some cases, these bonuses can far exceed the NFL award.
The Super Bowl is the largest sporting event in the United States and generates billions of dollars in revenue. A portion of these income goes to the players who participate in the event, as a reward for their effort and dedication.
In addition to the monetary prize, Chiefs players will also receive a championship ring valued at thousands of dollars.
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Super #Bowl #money #champions #today #Kansas #City #Chiefs #home
Leave a Reply