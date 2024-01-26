The emotions of the NFL season are reaching their climax, and with it, the anticipation for the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas is reaching record levels. The National Football League (NFL) announced that tickets for the most anticipated event of the year will go on sale once the finalists of the season are known, after the AFC and NFC Championship Games on Sunday, January 28.

Although the NFL has yet to confirm official ticket prices, fans can expect purchasing tickets for the 2024 Super Bowl to be a financial challenge. Historically, Prices have ranged between US$4,000 and US$6,000 per ticket. However, this edition is expected to be more expensive than previous ones, with current estimates placing prices between US$8,000 and up to US$58,000, according to Sportingnews.

Obtaining tickets for the Super Bowl, which will be played on February 11is known to be a titanic task. Initially, tickets are sold directly by the NFL and the finalist teams, giving priority to season ticket holders. This initial process usually generates high demand, selling out most tickets immediately. As a result, the hunt for tickets quickly moves to secondary markets in the days leading up to the big event.

Priority in ticket sales is given to subscribers of the finalist teams, meaning those who have shown continued commitment to their teams have a prime opportunity to secure their Super Bowl seats. This system ensures that the most loyal fans have preferential access to the unique experience that the Super Bowl offers.

High prices expected for the Super Bowl

The 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas promises to be an unforgettable event, but securing a seat will not be an easy task. With prices that can reach astonishing figures, the passion for American football is reflected not only on the playing field, but also in the determination of fans to be part of this unparalleled sporting spectacle.

Las Vegas as a venue raises expectations and contributes to making the 2024 Super Bowl one of the most expensive. Photo: Las Vegas Sphere / x.com

For those who are unable to obtain tickets directly through the NFL or the finalist teams, The secondary market is presented as the last opportunity to secure a place at the event. There, fans can find tickets available in the days leading up to the Super Bowl, although at generally higher prices due to high demand and low supply.