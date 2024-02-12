After the final of the National Football League (NFL) between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, One of the most recurring doubts among fans is the salary of the referees who participated in the 2024 Super Bowl. Here we tell you.

NFL referees are part-time employees and receive compensation for each game they officiate. Their salaries vary based on their experience, rank and seniority in the league. Higher-ranking and more experienced referees generally receive higher salaries than rookie referees. In addition to base per-game pay, NFL referees may receive performance bonuses, as well as benefits such as health insurance and contributions to retirement plans.

It is important to note that the NFL is one of the richest sports leagues in the world, with enormous revenue generated through television contracts, sponsorships, and ticket and merchandise sales. In this context, NFL referees are expected to receive competitive compensation for their work.

The game took place in Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium. See also The shocking images of a plane about to turn over at New York airport

How much money do referees receive in the Super Bowl?



According to the official site Football Zebrasspecialized in football referees, comments that NFL referees earned an average of US$205,000 annually in 2019, compared to the statistic made in 2011, which estimated an amount of US$149,000.

That is, they received a salary increase of approximately 38 percent more compared to the previous contract. The page added: “This typically includes 19 game allocations, including preseason, and other allocations such as training camps, off-season organized team activities, and officiating clinics; Playoff allocations are paid from a separate fund.”

In any case, the fact of refereeing the most important game, such as the final of a Super Bowl, varies a significant increase that the figure is unknown due to the confidentiality that is maintained. Furthermore, the league does not make official statements, but is determined by the prestige of the referees that are selected and the trajectory they lead in the world sports. The NFL, like many other professional sports leagues, does not typically publicly disclose specific details about its referees' salaries.

The NFL's privacy policy regarding referee salaries is consistent with its general approach to maintaining confidentiality in matters related to employee and contractor compensation.

The league tends to focus on promoting its players and creating a sports entertainment experience for fans, rather than releasing specific details about the organization's internal finances.