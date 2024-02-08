Next February 11, the Super Bowl will be held in Las Vegas. During the event, hollywood will take the opportunity to reveal previews of his most recent projects. The presentation of trailers of films highly anticipated by the public is anticipated.

Which Disney movies will be previewed at the Super Bowl?

The previews of upcoming Disney releases especially feature: the trailer for 'Deadpool 3' is the most anticipated. This film, which will be the only contribution to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2024, has not yet revealed more than a few images from the filming, so it is expected to dominate the attention in the superbowl prior to its premiere on July 26.

In addition, new trailers could be presented for 'Inside Out 2''), the continuation of the successful Pixar production that will hit theaters on June 14; and 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes', the fourth installment of the series that debuted more than a decade ago, scheduled for May 10.

Which Paramount movies will reveal new footage at the Super Bowl?

Other film companies also plan to show trailers for their upcoming releases. Paramount, in charge of broadcasting the Super Bowl through CBS and Paramount+, has reserved three slots possibly for 'Bob Marley: One Love' (February 14), 'Imaginary Friends', a collaboration of John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds (17 May), and the prequel to 'A Quiet Place', 'A Quiet Place: Day One' (June 28).

Which Universal Pictures movies will show a new trailer at the Super Bowl?

Universal Pictures could release the trailer for 'Kung Fu Panda 4' (March 8), expected to be one of the big hits of the first half of the year, along with previews of 'Twisters' (July 19), 'Monkey Man' (April 5) and 'The Specialist' (April 26).

Kung Fu Panda 4 will be released on March 8 of this year. Photo: Dreamworks

The possible inclusion of 'Wicked: Part 1' (November 29) in the Super Bowl is rumored, although it is less likely due to the trend of not promoting releases after July. Illumination, Universal's animation subsidiary, could offer a new trailer for 'Despicable Me 4' (July 5), marking the return of the minions. It is anticipated that other companies will not present trailers for their films at the event.

Will there be previews of 'Dune 2' or 'Joker 2'?

However, the absence of 'Dune 2', with a release date of March 1, and 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire', which comes out on March 22, 2024, is notable, since neither Warner Bros. nor Sony Pictures have reserved a space for the Super Bowl.

This means that fans waiting for trailers for 'Joker: Folie a Deux', with Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as Arthur Fleck and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, will have to wait for the film's release in October this year.

