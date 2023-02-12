Super Bowl 2023, winner: who won the NFL Final

On the Italian night between February 12 and 13, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Super Bowl 2023 was played between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The protagonists of the teams

In an NFL increasingly dominated by the performance of quarterbacks, the “captains” of the attack, it is certainly not surprising that facing each other in Super Bowl 2023 are two of the most explosive and talented QBs of recent years: Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. If no one is surprised to see the number one of the Kansas City Chiefs on the most important stage, a true sports superstar truly capable of any type of play in often impossible conditions, the transformation of the Eagles quarterback has raised more than one eyebrow.

Hurts at Alabama, one of college football’s superpowers, hadn’t convinced everyone, prompting him to transfer to rival Oklahoma for his senior year, something almost unheard of in Tuscaloosa. When the Eagles drafted him in the second round after signing Carson Wentz to a monster contract, many called the Philly front office crazy. Hurts was a great runner but when it came to throwing the ball he was certainly not reliable. The transformation last off-season was almost miraculous, leaving many experts stunned.

Stadium

We’ve seen who won (winner) Super Bowl 2023, but where was the game played? The NFL Grand Final was played at State Farm Stadium, known as University of Phoenix Stadium until September 2018. It is a stadium located in Glendale, Arizona that hosts the home games of the Arizona Cardinals of the NFL. The facility was the site of Super Bowl XLII in 2008 and Super Bowl XLIX in 2015as well as Wrestlemania XXVI, WWE’s premier pay-per-view event, in 2010. Two Gold Cup matches were held at the venue in 2015, and three centennial matches of the Copa América in 2016.

