Rihanna’s presentation at the Super Bowl halftime was one of the most anticipated by the singers and actors, who gathered in the boxes at State Farm Stadium.

He super bowl presented its 57th edition and caused a stir by announcing that Rihanna would be in charge of the halftime show. This mega-event is known for gathering various artistic figures in the seats of the stadium to appreciate the presentations during the break of the players, so the cameras were not only aimed at those of the National Football League (NFL), but also at the singers who were present.

Bradley Cooper

As in the 2018 Super Bowl, the renowned singer appeared at the event, since he is an active supporter of the Eagles and his presence at State Farm Stadium was to be expected. The cameras at the venue caught him eating some snacks and he went viral on social networks for finishing the food when he hadn’t even started the game.

Bradley Cooper attended Super Bowl 2023. Photo: @NFL/Twitter See also The Chiefs win a heart-stopping Super Bowl with a heroic Mahomes

billie eilish

The young woman was caught on the stage of the stadium and probably attended to see Rihanna live rather than to witness the dispute between the soccer teams. Previously, Billie Eilish said that she was afraid to meet the half-time artist, but that she was a big fan of her musical career.

Billie Eilish attended Rihanna’s show at the Super Bowl. Photo: Twitter capture

Adele

The British artist caused surprise when she went to the State Farm Stadium. Large and luxurious glasses plus a gray blazer and a matching bag completed her elegant outfit to watch the NFL game. Adele went viral on the platforms after being caught very focused looking at the teams.

Adele was very focused watching the Super Bowl. Photo: @benacerd13/Instagram

Paul MCCARTNEY

Despite his advanced age, Paul McCartney was very excited to see the footballers compete. It is important to mention that the former vocalist of the British group The Beatles is a great fan of the Super Bowl. He is one of the artists who attend this event every year.

Paul McCartney was moved to be focused by the cameras of the Super Bowl. Photo: @NFL/Instagram

Nick Jonas

The youngest member of the well-remembered Jonas Brothers band appeared in the boxes at State Farm Stadium. It was the NFL Twitter account that showed Nick Jonas very happy to attend the international game.