Super Bowl 2023, the stadium where the NFL final is played

SUPER BOWL 2023 STADIUM – On the Italian night between Sunday 12 and Monday 13 February 2023 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Super Bowl 2023 will be played between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. The final of the NFL, the top US football championship, will be – as always – a great sports show but not only. The event, as per tradition, will in fact have the traditional Halftime Show (a musical show will be staged during the interval). But we know better the facility where the most awaited match of the year will be played.

The characteristics of the stadium

The grand final will be played at State Farm Stadium, until September 2018 known as the University of Phoenix Stadium. It is a stadium located in Glendale, Arizona that hosts the home games of the Arizona Cardinals of the NFL. The facility was the site of Super Bowl XLII in 2008 and Super Bowl XLIX in 2015as well as Wrestlemania XXVI, WWE’s premier pay-per-view event, in 2010. Two Gold Cup matches were held at the venue in 2015, and three centennial matches of the Copa América in 2016.

