Super Bowl 2023, the singers who will perform during the Halftime Show

SUPER BOWL 2023 SINGERS – On the Italian night between February 12 and 13, 2023 in the United States, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Super Bowl 2023 will be played between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. The final of the NFL, the top US football championship, will be – as always – a great sports show but not only. The event will in fact have the traditional Halftime Show. That is, a musical show that will take place during the interval.

But who will be the singers of Super Bowl 2023? During halftime of the match, Rihanna will perform. For the national heroine of Barbados it is a perfect return to the scene, where she has been missing with a live show since 2018, when she performed on stage at the Grammy Awards. The Halftime show – for the first time sponsored by Apple Music and no longer by Pepsi – could be the ideal springboard for a new studio job that has been missing for six years, since he released the ‘Anti’ collection in 2016.

During the summer, other artists had been approached at the event, one of the most followed in the media in the United States and in the world. The most persistent rumor wanted Britney Spears as the first choice to take the stage during the halftime of the Super Bowl. According to sources close to the artist, “after weeks of negotiations with the NFL, a refusal would have arrived following the impossibility of agreeing on the other guests to bring on stage”. Much more than a rumor was what Taylor Swift would have wanted on the stage of the Halftime Show. The singer, testimonial for Coca-Cola and linked to a commercial agreement with Apple Music, seemed the ideal candidate. With great surprise, however, she would have declined the invitation with a curt “no, thanks”.

Last year’s singers

Last year the concert was headlined by Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar who joined Dr. Dre. The choice of the organizers fell on some of the greatest West Coast rap icons of all time. This year however the will to change course.

