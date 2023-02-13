The singer returned to the stage after 7 years. She did it without guest artists.

“Are you sure? I haven’t been on stage in seven years,” he replied. Rihanna when they called her to propose to sing at halftime of the superbowl.

The presentation meant his return to a live show and he did it without guest artists, dressed in a red jumpsuit, surrounded by her dance team, without resorting to starring in elaborate choreographies and had the same costumes with which she kept herself covered, a detail no less after the applauded show by Shakira and JLo opened the controversy about the “hypersexualized” –for some sectors– in USA.

For some media in the United States, Rihanna had decided to cover herself and show what would be her second pregnancy at the end.

“Before her performance, she was asked if there would be any surprises and she joked that she was ‘thinking about bringing someone’ and that she could have been referring to the baby. At the time, she added that she didn’t want to say too much because ‘it wouldn’t be a surprise.’

Yesterday the Barbados-born singer, nine months after giving birth to her first child, appeared on center court at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. She had Adele, Bradley Cooper, Paul McCartney, Cara Delevingne – who wore a garment by the singer – and Billie Eilish as spectators in the stadium and, in the morning, Shakira posted a photo at the recording of the video clip ‘Can’t Remember to Forget You’.

“Remembering good times and wishing you the best vibes for tonight’s show.”

Show. With his dancers on a huge catwalk. Photo: EFE

With an estimated audience of 190 million viewers, 34-year-old Rihanna, who has more Top 40 hits than the Beatles, he reviewed his career with Umbrella, We found love and Diamonds.

“It’s important for me to do this, this year. It is important that my son sees that, ”he said in the previous interview for Apple.