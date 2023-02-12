Super Bowl 2023 streaming and live TV: where to see the NFL Final

SUPER BOWL 2023 STREAMING AND TV – On the Italian night between Sunday 12 and Monday 13 February 2023 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Super Bowl 2023 will be played between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. The final of the NFL, the top US football championship, will be – as always – a great sports show but not only. The event, as per tradition, will in fact have the traditional Halftime Show (a musical show will be staged during the interval). Where to watch Super Bowl 2023 on live TV and live streaming? Sky Sports? Dazn? Rai? Mediaset? Let’s see together all the information in detail.

On TV

The final of NFL it will be broadcast in the United States by CBS, while in Italy it will be possible to follow it unencrypted, for free, on Rai 2. The connection with the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, will begin around 00.15, immediately after Sunday Sports: the story of the match will be entrusted to Vezio Orazi and James Brockman “Brock” Olivo, former NFL player, former coach of the Italian national team and with a past as a coach in Kansas City, while in the studio, with Paolo Paganini, there will be Antonio Maggiora Vergano , one of the most expert Italian journalists on American football, and Valerio Iafrate.

Super bowl 2023 live stream

Not just tv. Super Bowl 2023 (Philadelphia Eagles-Kansas City Chiefs) will be broadcast in live streaming via the paid platform Dazn which, in addition to Italian football, broadcasts many NFL games since it holds the rights for Italy.

Stadium

We have seen where to watch Super Bowl 2023 on TV and live streaming, but where is the final between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs being played? The grand final will be played at State Farm Stadium, until September 2018 known as the University of Phoenix Stadium. It is a stadium located in Glendale, Arizona that hosts the home games of the Arizona Cardinals of the NFL. The facility was the site of Super Bowl XLII in 2008 and Super Bowl XLIX in 2015as well as Wrestlemania XXVI, WWE’s premier pay-per-view event, in 2010. Two Gold Cup matches were held at the venue in 2015, and three centennial matches of the Copa América in 2016.

Singers

Who will be the singers of Super Bowl 2023? The Half Time Show, or the half-game show (during the interval of the match), will be held by Rihanna. For the national heroine of Barbados it is a perfect return to the scene, where she has been missing with a live show since 2018, when she performed on stage at the Grammy Awards. The Halftime show – for the first time sponsored by Apple Music and no longer by Pepsi – could be the ideal springboard for a new studio job that has been missing for six years, since she released the collection ‘Anti’ in 2016.

During the summer, other artists had been approached at the event, one of the most followed in the media in the United States and in the world. The most persistent rumor wanted Britney Spears as the first choice to take the stage during the halftime of the Super Bowl. According to sources close to the artist, “after weeks of negotiations with the NFL, a refusal would have arrived following the impossibility of agreeing on the other guests to bring on stage”. Much more than a rumor was what Taylor Swift would have wanted on the stage of the Halftime Show. The singer, testimonial for Coca-Cola and linked to a commercial agreement with Apple Music, seemed the ideal candidate. With great surprise, however, she would have declined the invitation with a curt “no, thanks”.