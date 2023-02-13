In the middle of the sporting event in which the prominent singer Rihanna participated, the spotlights came on after the performance of the sign language interpreter.

While the award-winning singer Rihanna sang her best hits at the 2023 Super Bowl, the show was stolen by a sign interpreter who appeared during the broadcast of the sporting event and unexpectedly began to show her dance steps that dazzled everyone present and It is already a trend on social networks.

In this sense, in the face of the astonishment of the performance shown by the interpreter, thousands of Internet users entered the event’s social networks to congratulate her and praise her movements that turned on the spotlight in the middle of the 2023 Super Bowl.