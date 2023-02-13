Rihanna revealed she was pregnant for the second time during the highly anticipated Super Bowl 2023 opening night show. The Barbadian singer, who opted not to bring in any special guests at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, kicked off the live performance, her first in seven years, hovering high above and dressed all in red. With a knowing look at the camera, she opened her jacket and stroked her pronounced belly, with fans speculating the move was a pregnancy announcement. The news was later confirmed by her staff.

Rihanna previously hinted that the performance would be a family affair, saying it was “important” for her son to watch. In a separate interview with Total Access NFL, she said she was “thinking about bringing in someone.” Fans were treated to some of her biggest hits including ‘Bitch Better Have My Money’, ‘We Found Love’ and ‘Umbrella’ as well as two tracks recorded with controversial rapper Kanye West played back to back. West, who recently made headlines and came under fire for a number of anti-Semitic comments, starred in ‘Run This Town,’ written by his former mentor Jay-Z.

Throughout the performance, Rihanna dominated the stage, pacing among an army of dancers dressed in white hoodies and sweatpants.

Famous faces spotted in the crowd at the 63,000-seat stadium also included Jay-Z, Floyd Mayweather, Adele and Sir Paul McCartney, who headlined the 2005 Super Bowl halftime show.

The singer had said that becoming a mother of a boy who is now nine months old had encouraged her to return to the stage: “When you become a mother, there is something that makes you feel like you can conquer the world,” she said during the pre-game press conference. “And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages: on the one hand it’s scary, but on the other hand it’s the biggest challenge of all, and it’s important for my son to see that,” she added.

“So as scary as it was, because I hadn’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all,” he remarked.