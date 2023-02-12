Kansas City Chiefs Name Protests

Two years ago, when the Kansas City Chiefs aspired to win the Super Bowl for the second consecutive time in Tampa (Florida), a group was stationed in front of Raymond James Stadium to prevent their appearance. Native American protesters were calling for the Chiefs to drop their name, logo and signature “war chant,” in which fans make a hand gesture imitating the Native American tomahawk. They even chartered a plane to fly over the area. Now that the Chiefs return to the Super Bowl, the protests are renewed.

Struggles against the appropriation of tribal cultures and images have been going on for decades, not just with the Chiefs, but with multiple teams from different sports. Native Americans claim that the use of iconography and words with Native connotations degrades them and perpetuates racist stereotypes. The Cleveland Indians baseball team officially changed to the Guardians in November 2021. They also removed Chief Wahoo, a logo that was a caricature of an American Indian.

A year ago this month, the Washington football team was renamed the Commanders after 18 months of pressure to leave the Redskins, which was seen as a racial slur.

In 2020, the Chiefs banned fans from wearing headdresses, war paint and tribal gear at their Arrowhead Stadium. They also changed the “chop” tomahawk emote, making cheerleaders use a clenched fist instead of an open palm. Kansas City Native American organizations called the changes “laughable” at the time.