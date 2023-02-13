Still, Philadelphia went into half-time 24-14, and with Chiefs playmaker Patrick Mahomes having recently injured his ankle again and appearing to be in great pain, there was concern that the game might be decided. But nothing there. In the two half, Mahomes was of onehe almost hurt nothing to say, instead he and his teammates scored points in attack with every single ball possession. It also showcased the genius of head coach Andy Reid, whose plays caught the Eagles flat-footed several times, just before the end zone. While Hurts became the first quarterback to have three touchdowns himself in a Super Bowl, Mahomes orchestrated a comeback win topped off by a 56-yard punt return from Kadarius Toney – a longer one in the Super Bowl never given. It was just great to see.