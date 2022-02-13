For 55 years, the final of the NFL (named this year as Super Bowl 2022) is one of the most important sporting events of the annuity. Although not only for those who like sports, but also for those of music, due to its half-time show that, throughout its history, has brought together historic performers.

The SoFi Stadium is the venue chosen to host the match between The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams who will dispute a new edition of the National Football League (NFL). Next, we tell you all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: Britney Spears uploads video to social networks and fans request a new album

When is Super Bowl LVI?

The Super Bowl LVI It will take place this Sunday, February 13, starting at 6:30 pm (Mexico time) at the SoFi Stadium.

Which teams will play in the 2022 Super Bowl?

The teams that will meet for the NFL title will be the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals against the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams.

Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will meet in the 56th edition of the Super Bowl. Photo: Twitter

Which artists will perform at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show?

The artists that will perform at the long-awaited event are the ones detailed below:

Eminem

dr dre

Kendrick Lamar

Mary J. Blige

Snoop Dogg

Meet the artists who will perform at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show here. Photo: Composite LR/NFL/Pepsi

How long is the Super Bowl halftime show?

The halftime presentation usually lasts approximately 15 minutes. However, this could be modified due to the large number of artists that will perform the show.

What time does the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show start?

The show usually starts after the first two quarters of the game, that is, approximately 30 minutes. For this reason, it is calculated that the halftime begins around 6:00 pm (Mexico time).

Which channel will broadcast the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show?

The channel in charge of broadcasting the Super Bowl 2022 in Latin America will be ESPN 2. While in Mexico the signals through which the event can be enjoyed will be Azteca 7, ESPN 3 and Fox Sports.

YOU CAN SEE: Pablo Alborán reveals curious facts about “Castillos de arena”, his latest song

Where to watch the Super Bowl 2022 LIVE ONLINE FREE?

You can follow the FREE ONLINE LIVE broadcast of La República, where you will find minute by minute, incidents and much more information about the sporting event.

The SoFi Stadium will be the sports venue that will host the 2022 Super Bowl. Photo: EFE

Where will the 2022 Super Bowl be held?

The 2022 Super Bowl will be held at the SoFi Stadium located in the state of California, in the United States.

BTS present at the Super Bowl 2022

On February 10, it was reported that the commercial of the K-pop superstars for Samsung will be broadcast in the final of the National Football League (NFL) championship, where Cincinnati Bengals will face Los Angeles Rams. This is how the fans of this sport have been excited, since BTS will be present at the 56th edition of the Super Bowl 2022.