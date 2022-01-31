The most awaited event by fans of the football reveals more details, this time the teams that will be in the grand final were announced.

After publishing the artists who will be in the halftime show, Internet users continue with great expectations of what will happen in the 56th edition of the important sports meet.

In fact, on January 30 the games were played that defined the names that will be in the final of the championship of the National Football League.

Who will be at the meeting?

the name of the equipment that will play for the NFL title will be the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

The super bowl It will be next Sunday, February 13 at the Sofi Stadium, located in Inglewood, California, United States, which has the capacity to receive 70,000 spectators.

Los Angeles Rams scored a decisive goal

The rams they won this Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. The final score was 20-17.

According to specialized portals, the goal of Matt Gay It was the play that led the Rams to victory, even when everything was against the team, as they were down 17-7.

However, the Rams tied it up at 6 1/2 minutes to end the game. Minutes that player Matt Gay used to score a goal from 30 yards and raise the score to 20-17.

The Bengals narrowly miss out on the Super Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals, meanwhile, disputed their place against the Kansas City Chiefs. The final score was 27-24.

At first, everything seemed to indicate that Kansas was going to stay with the victory, after taking a advantage 21-3 runs.

However, as the game unfolded, the Cincinnati Bengals began to even things up. So much so that at the end of the third quarter tied the points and both teams were left with 21.

It only remained to wait for a goal from any of the participants. In the fourth quarter, a 52-yard play gave him points to the Cincinnati Bengals and scored, leaving with a score of 24-21.

However, with one minute left to close the scoring, the Kansas City Chiefs they scored a goal and the game had to go into overtime, in which the Cincinnati Bengals won.

