This Sundaywithin the framework of the most iconic sporting event in the United Statesthe Super Bowl, the halftime show stole all eyes.

The presentation of Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamarall Americans, was of great impact.

Here we present the best moments of the night.

This was the great showThe anthem of the United States

Before the halftime show, the person in charge of singing the US anthem with which the day began was Mickey Guytoncountry music singer.

Johnson, the luxury presenter

The corpulent actor Dwayne Johnson, the ‘Rock’, was in charge of giving the exit voice announcing the players of the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

(You can read: Super Bowl: the severe injury that left one of the stars out of the game).

Tribute to Billie Jean King

The person in charge of throwing the initial coin was the former tennis player Billie Jean King. The winner of 39 Grand Slams starred in the flip that was flattering for the Bengals.

the halftime show

Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J.Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar were the artists who took over the stage in the 56th edition of the Super Bowl.

Great figures of North American sport were seen in the stands of the SoFi stadium. LeBron James and Shaquille O’Nealamong others.

(We recommend: Super Bowl 2022: a party of passion, emotion and money).

As it painted from the beginning, the show was a true tribute to American rap. Initially, Snoop Dogg, decked out in a blue suit, and Dr. Dre stole the show by performing their hit ‘The Next Episode’.

Then the turn was for Mary J. Blige, who greatly moved the public. But the performance of Kendrick Lammar with ‘Dr. Dre day’ was the one with the best montage, according to the comments in networks.

Eminem followed the trail of rappers with his ‘hit’ ‘Lose yourself’.

The reaction of the stars

OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 14, 2022

SPORTS