Super Bowl LVI It will take place this Sunday, February 13 in the United States and sports fans are not the only ones excited. The event that brings us the American football final will be accompanied by great artists such as Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, among others who will be in charge of animating the halftime show.

Live: Super Bowl 2022, new trailers: minute by minute of the new movie and TV advances Started transmission of the Super Bowl 2022: trailers and previews We start the live broadcast of the Super Bowl 2022 with respect to all the trailers, previews, exclusive clips and everything related to the world of cinema, television and more.

In addition, exclusive videos will be revealed throughout the event, such as the K-pop superstars’ commercial. bts for Samsung. Also, trailers of the most anticipated productions such as Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness or The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, among others.

In the following note we show you all the details so you know what time and where you can see the long-awaited event.

The SoFi Stadium will host the most anticipated sporting event so far in 2022. Photo: YouTube capture

What day will the Super Bowl 2022 be?

The most anticipated American football sporting event so far this year can be seen this Sunday February 13 , where Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams.

BTS will be present at the 50th edition of the Super Bowl 2022. Photo: composition LR/Hybe/agency

What time does the Super Bowl 2022 broadcast start?

The event, which has the official sponsorship of Disney, will begin its transmission via online at the following times:

See Super Bowl in Peru: 6:30 pm

See Super Bowl in Mexico: 7:30 pm

See Super Bowl in the United States: 6:30 pm (Miami)

See Super Bowl in Ecuador: 6:30 pm

See Super Bowl in Chile: 8:30 pm

See Super Bowl in Argentina: 8:30 pm

See Super Bowl in Colombia: 6:30 pm

See Super Bowl in Venezuela: 7:30 pm

See Super Bowl in Brazil: 8:30 pm

See Super Bowl in Spain: 12:00 am

The Super Bowl is the biggest event in American football. Photos: AFP

Watch Super Bowl 2022 online

The 56th edition of the Super Bowl to be held at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles can be seen via streaming on the Star Plus platform.

Star Plus prices in Mexico

Monthly Star+: $199/month.

Annual Star+: $1,999/year.

Star+ and Disney+ Combo: $249/month.

Star Plus prices in Peru

Disney+ and Star+: S/ 44.90 per month in Combo+

Monthly Star+: S/ 37.90 per month. (Exclusive ESPN content will be accessible)

Annual Star+: S/ 379.90 per year.

Star+ is part of Disney. Photo: Star Channel

Channels to watch the Super Bowl 2022

The Super Bowl will arrive mainly through the ESPN channel in Latin American countries, such as Peru and Mexico.

Super Bowl LVI in Peru, Ecuador, Venezuela and Paraguay: ESPN2

Super Bowl LVI in Mexico: Fox Sports, Channel 5, Azteca 7, ESPN and ESPN 3

Super Bowl LVI in Brazil: ESPN

Super Bowl LVI in the United States: CBS and ESPN Sports

Super Bowl LVI in Spain: #Let’s go (Movistar)

ESPN is one of the best-known sports channels in the world. Photo: ESPN

Super Bowl 2022: when do the trailers happen?

The long-awaited previews of productions mainly from Disney, since it is an official sponsor of the meeting, would show us previews of Star wars and Marvel. Although there is no established time for the reveal of the videos, the event begins at 6:30 pm, so it is advisable to be attentive from the beginning so as not to miss any details.

One of the most anticipated trailers of the Super Bowl is that of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. Photo: Composition/Sony/Marvel

Who plays the 2022 Super Bowl final?

The 56th final of the biggest American football event will be played by the teams Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams.

Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will meet in the 56th edition of the Super Bowl. Photo: Twitter

Which artists will sing at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime?

During a promotional video that the organization published on its social networks, it was possible to see that this time the Super Bowl will focus especially on rap and hip hop, since the greatest exponents of the genre will be presented. In this edition we will see: