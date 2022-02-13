Super Bowl LVI It will take place this Sunday, February 13 in the United States and sports fans are not the only ones excited. The event that brings us the American football final will be accompanied by great artists such as Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, among others who will be in charge of animating the halftime show.
Live: Super Bowl 2022, new trailers: minute by minute of the new movie and TV advances
Started transmission of the Super Bowl 2022: trailers and previews
We start the live broadcast of the Super Bowl 2022 with respect to all the trailers, previews, exclusive clips and everything related to the world of cinema, television and more.
In addition, exclusive videos will be revealed throughout the event, such as the K-pop superstars’ commercial. bts for Samsung. Also, trailers of the most anticipated productions such as Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness or The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, among others.
In the following note we show you all the details so you know what time and where you can see the long-awaited event.
What day will the Super Bowl 2022 be?
The most anticipated American football sporting event so far this year can be seen this Sunday February 13, where Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams.
What time does the Super Bowl 2022 broadcast start?
The event, which has the official sponsorship of Disney, will begin its transmission via online at the following times:
- See Super Bowl in Peru: 6:30 pm
- See Super Bowl in Mexico: 7:30 pm
- See Super Bowl in the United States: 6:30 pm (Miami)
- See Super Bowl in Ecuador: 6:30 pm
- See Super Bowl in Chile: 8:30 pm
- See Super Bowl in Argentina: 8:30 pm
- See Super Bowl in Colombia: 6:30 pm
- See Super Bowl in Venezuela: 7:30 pm
- See Super Bowl in Brazil: 8:30 pm
- See Super Bowl in Spain: 12:00 am
Watch Super Bowl 2022 online
The 56th edition of the Super Bowl to be held at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles can be seen via streaming on the Star Plus platform.
- Star Plus prices in Mexico
- Monthly Star+: $199/month.
- Annual Star+: $1,999/year.
- Star+ and Disney+ Combo: $249/month.
- Star Plus prices in Peru
- Disney+ and Star+: S/ 44.90 per month in Combo+
- Monthly Star+: S/ 37.90 per month. (Exclusive ESPN content will be accessible)
- Annual Star+: S/ 379.90 per year.
Channels to watch the Super Bowl 2022
The Super Bowl will arrive mainly through the ESPN channel in Latin American countries, such as Peru and Mexico.
- Super Bowl LVI in Peru, Ecuador, Venezuela and Paraguay: ESPN2
- Super Bowl LVI in Mexico: Fox Sports, Channel 5, Azteca 7, ESPN and ESPN 3
- Super Bowl LVI in Brazil: ESPN
- Super Bowl LVI in the United States: CBS and ESPN Sports
- Super Bowl LVI in Spain: #Let’s go (Movistar)
Super Bowl 2022: when do the trailers happen?
The long-awaited previews of productions mainly from Disney, since it is an official sponsor of the meeting, would show us previews of Star wars and Marvel. Although there is no established time for the reveal of the videos, the event begins at 6:30 pm, so it is advisable to be attentive from the beginning so as not to miss any details.
Who plays the 2022 Super Bowl final?
The 56th final of the biggest American football event will be played by the teams Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams.
Which artists will sing at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime?
During a promotional video that the organization published on its social networks, it was possible to see that this time the Super Bowl will focus especially on rap and hip hop, since the greatest exponents of the genre will be presented. In this edition we will see:
- Eminem
- dr dre
- Kendrick Lamar
- Mary J Blige
- Snoop Dogg
