Started Super Bowl 2022. The sporting event is one of the most anticipated in the year not only by sports fans, but also by music fans due to its well-known halftime show, where renowned artists perform.

In this new edition, The Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams will dispute the title of the National Football League (NFL) at SoFi Stadium in California.

Live: [EN VIVO] Super Bowl 2022 Kanye West at the 2022 Super Bowl American football player Antonio Brown with Kanye and his daughter North waiting for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show to start. Katy Perry present at the Super Bowl 2022 Katy Perry She was the headlining artist at the Super Bowl XLIX (2015) halftime show. Now, the interpreter of “I Kissed a Girl” and “Hot N Cold” was caught waiting for the start of the show in the final of the Super Bowl 2022. Drake and The Weeknd captured by fans The voice of “Toosie slide” and “Marvins Room”, Drake was photographed in the stands of SoFi Stadium. The Weeknd was another star captured by the fans present at the 2022 Super Bowl. Mickey Guyton sang the USA anthem at Super Bowl LVI Shawn Mendes at SoFi Stadium Canadian singer and songwriter Shawn Mendez He was photographed with the influencer CJ Cook inside SoFi Stadium in the run-up to the 2022 Super Bowl grand finale. Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend at the Super Bowl LVI final Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker, accompanied by their friends Justin and Hailey Bieber to enjoy the Super Bowl LVI final at SoFi Stadium. Niall Horan present at the Super Bowl 2022 Irish singer and songwriter, Niall Horan, former participant of The X Factor, was present at the end of the Super Bowl 2022. The Rock made the introduction to the Super Bowl 2022 Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, better known as ‘The Rock’ or ‘The Rock’ was the celebrity designated to introduce the Super Bowl LVI final.

When is the Super Bowl 2022?

The dispute for the NFL title will take place this Sunday, February 13, from 6:30 pm (Peru time) at the SoFi Stadium in California, United States.

Which teams will play in Super Bowl LVI?

In this edition of Super Bowl LVI 2022, the champions of the American Conference, The Cincinnati Bengals vs. NFC championships, Los Angeles Rams.

Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will meet in the 56th edition of the Super Bowl. Photo: composition LR/Fabrizio Oviedo

What time does the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show start?

Usually, the Super Bowl halftime show starts after the end of the first two quarters of the game, which are each 15 minutes long. Therefore, we can calculate that the presentation of the artists begins at 7:00 pm (Peru time).

2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Schedule

Check out the approximate schedule of the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show:

Mexico: 8.00 p.m.

Ecuador: 7.00 p.m.

Colombia: 7.00 p.m. m,

Venezuela: 8.00 p.m.

Paraguay: 9.00 p.m.

Brazil: 9.00 pm

United States: 7.00 pm (Miami)

Who will perform at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show?

In the LVI edition of the Super Bowl 2022, the following artists will take the stage:

Eminem

dr dre

Kendrick Lamar

Mary J. Blige

Snoop Dogg

Artists performing at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. Photo: Composite LR/NFL/Pepsi

Which channel will broadcast the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show?

Next, we detail the channel guide by country so you can watch the halftime show:

Peru: ESPN 2

Mexico: Channel 5, Azteca 7, ESPN, ESPN 3 and Fox Sports

Ecuador: ESPN 2

Venezuela: ESPN 2

Paraguay: ESPN 2

Brazil: ESPN

United States: CBS and ESPN Deportes

Where to watch the Super Bowl 2022 LIVE ONLINE FREE?

If you want to watch the Super Bowl 2022 ONLINE FOR FREE, you can follow the broadcast of La República, where you can find minute by minute, all incidents and many more details of the long-awaited sporting event.

Where will the 2022 Super Bowl be held?

The SoFi Stadium is the sports venue chosen to host the Super Bowl 2022. The stadium is located in the state of California, in the United States.