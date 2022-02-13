Started. The Super Bowl 2022 it is a mega-event in all its definition. The repertoire that it presents will not only be the final for the National Football League (NFL), but five international stars will also dazzle with their singing. This time, for the sporting event that moves millions of dollars for advertising and contracts, two great American footballs will be measured: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams.

Find out which channels to tune in to in real time for all the details of the halftime show, which will have the musical numbers of Mary J Blige, dr dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg Y Eminem.

When is the Super Bowl 2022?

The final game of Super Bowl LVI, a massive NFL event, is scheduled for Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Which teams will play in Super Bowl LVI?

On February 13, the NFL Finals will feature a decider between the Cincinnati Bengals, who have never won a title, and the Los Angeles Rams, who are the new favorites. due to his previous wins.

Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will meet in the 56th edition of the Super Bowl. Photo: Twitter

Who will perform at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show?

In mid-January 2022, Pepsi, the main sponsor of the halftime show, released an official trailer in which it was possible to see that the following artists will be responsible for putting music on the world’s largest stage:

dr dre

Kendrick Lamar

Eminem

Mary J Blige

Snoop Dogg.

What time does the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show start?

The 2022 Super Bowl Final Game Final will begin at the following times:

Peru: 6.30 pm

Mexico: 7.30 p.m.

Ecuador: 6.30 p.m.

Venezuela: 7.30 p.m.

Paraguay: 8.30 p.m.

Brazil: 8.30 pm

United States: 6.30 pm (Miami)

Spain (Monday, February 8): 12.30 am

It is necessary to know that, although an NFL game is divided into four periods of 15 minutes, the halftime musical act is performed between the second and third quarters.

The game for the final of Super Bowl LVI will be played at Sofi Stadium in California, United States. Photo: Super Bowl

YOU CAN SEE: Super Bowl 2022: The 7 best halftime shows in NFL history

Which channel will broadcast the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show?

You will be able to tune in LIVE to the transmission of the most anticipated halftime show of the year through these channels:

Peru: ESPN 2

Mexico: Channel 5, Azteca 7, ESPN, ESPN 3, Fox Sports

Ecuador: ESPN 2

Venezuela: ESPN 2

Paraguay: ESPN 2

Argentina: ESPN and Star +

Brazil: ESPN

United States: CBS, ESPN Sports

Spain: #Vamos (Movistar).

How to watch the halftime show on ESPN 2?

Fans from all over the world will be able to follow the musical show of Super Bowl LVI 2022 on ESPN 2, a channel available on cable services such as Movistar, Claro and DirecTV, in its standard and HD format.

ESPN 2 on Movistar Standard SD (506) and HD (741)

ESPN 2 in Claro SD (511) and in HD (1510)

ESPN 2 on DirecTV SD (622) and HD (1622).

Super Bowl LVI will be played at SoFi Stadium in California. Photo: AFP

How to watch the halftime show on ESPN?

To enjoy the highly anticipated musical act of Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre and Eminem LIVE, you can connect to the ESPN signal. Follow here the list of channels according to your country of origin:

Peru: 504 SD and 740 HD (Movistar TV, cable), 483 SD and 884 HD (Movistar satellite TV), 621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV), 65 SD and 523 HD (Claro TV, cable), 36 SD and 1711 HD (Clear TV, satellite).

Argentina: 621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV), 22 analog and 103 Digital/HD (Cablevisión), 104 Digital and 1009 HD (Telecentro), 24 SD and 154 HD (Antina), 14 analog, 102 Digital and 1000 HD (Supercanal ).

Uruguay: 621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV).

Colombia: 621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV), 483 SD and 884 HD (Movistar TV), 511 SD and 1511 HD (Claro TV, cable), 510 SD and 540 HD (Claro TV, satellite)

Chile: 621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV), 480 SD and 884 HD (Movistar TV), 174 SD and 474 HD (Claro TV); 49 (Santiago), 53 (Valparaíso), 55 (Concepción) and 841 HD (VTR).

Ecuador: 621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV), 200 SD and 730 HD (Cable TV Group), 302 SD and 703 HD (CNT).

Bolivia: 54 (Cotas), 508 SD and 701 HD (Tigo), 40 (Entel), 105 and 507 SD and 508 HD (Inter Satelital).

Paraguay: 63 SD and 124 HD (Claro TV).

Venezuela: 621 SD (SimpleTV), 483 SD (Movistar TV), 105 HD (Inter Satellite).

Mexico: 548 SD and 1550 HD (Sky), 501 (Star TV).

YOU CAN SEE: Super Bowl 2022: how much will the artists who will play at the halftime show get paid?

How to watch the halftime show on Fox Sports?

If you have a subscription to any cable service of your choice, you can watch the Super Bowl halftime show from the FOX Sports signal.

rams vs. Bengals LIVE for Super Bowl LVI from California. Photo: Jazmin Ceras/The Republic

How to watch the halftime show on Telemundo?

If you have access to Telemundo, you can follow the minute by minute of the musical show LIVE. In addition, you can also connect to its official website Telemundo Now at the following address: www.telemundo.com .

The 2022 Super Bowl will take place this Sunday, February 13. Photo: AFP

How to watch the halftime show on Televisa?

If you are subscribed to a package of channels on your favorite cable server, do not miss any details of the halftime show through the Televisa signal.

YOU CAN SEE: Super Bowl 2022 FREE ONLINE LIVE: time and channel to watch the halftime show

How to watch the halftime show on TV Azteca?

If you have a connection to TV Azteca, a Mexican open signal channel, tune in to 101, which belongs to the Izzi, Dish, Star TV, Sky and Megacable companies.

The SoFi Stadium will host the most anticipated sporting event so far in 2022. Photo: YouTube capture

How to watch the halftime show on Star Plus?