Started. The Super Bowl 2022 it is a mega-event in all its definition. The repertoire that it presents will not only be the final for the National Football League (NFL), but five international stars will also dazzle with their singing. This time, for the sporting event that moves millions of dollars for advertising and contracts, two great American footballs will be measured: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams.
Find out which channels to tune in to in real time for all the details of the halftime show, which will have the musical numbers of Mary J Blige, dr dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg Y Eminem.
What time does the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show start?
The halftime show takes place at the end of the first two quarters, each lasting 15 minutes. However, due to football interruptions, the time period until the first two quarters are completed could be extended to one hour. For this reason, it is estimated that the show could start at 7:30 pm (Peru time). Photo: EFE
Which Artists Will Perform At Super Bowl Halftime?
For this edition of the Super Bowl, these artists will be in charge of entertaining the traditional halftime show:
-Dr Dre
-Kendrick Lamar
– Eminem
– Mary J. Blige
-Snoop Dogg
The Cincinnato Bengals quarterback arrives at the venue where the Super Bowl will be played elegantly dressed. Will he celebrate at the end of the match?
Who are the latest Super Bowl winners?
These are the last four teams that were able to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the Super Bowl:
2021: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2020: Kansas City Chiefs
2019: New England Patriots
2018: Philadelphia Eagles
According to forecasts, the Los Angeles Rams start as favorites to win the Super Bowl, but the Cincinnati Bengals could cause an upset.
Where will the 2022 Super Bowl be played?
When is the Super Bowl 2022?
The final game of Super Bowl LVI, a massive NFL event, is scheduled for Sunday, February 13, 2022.
Which teams will play in Super Bowl LVI?
On February 13, the NFL Finals will feature a decider between the Cincinnati Bengals, who have never won a title, and the Los Angeles Rams, who are the new favorites. due to his previous wins.
Which channel will broadcast the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show?
You will be able to tune in LIVE to the transmission of the most anticipated halftime show of the year through these channels:
- Peru: ESPN 2
- Mexico: Channel 5, Azteca 7, ESPN, ESPN 3, Fox Sports
- Ecuador: ESPN 2
- Venezuela: ESPN 2
- Paraguay: ESPN 2
- Argentina: ESPN and Star +
- Brazil: ESPN
- United States: CBS, ESPN Sports
- Spain: #Vamos (Movistar).
How to watch the halftime show on Fox Sports?
If you have a subscription to any cable service of your choice, you can watch the Super Bowl halftime show from the FOX Sports signal.
How to watch the halftime show on Telemundo?
If you have access to Telemundo, you can follow the minute by minute of the musical show LIVE. In addition, you can also connect to its official website Telemundo Now at the following address: www.telemundo.com.
How to watch the halftime show on Televisa?
If you are subscribed to a package of channels on your favorite cable server, do not miss any details of the halftime show through the Televisa signal.
How to watch the halftime show on TV Azteca?
If you have a connection to TV Azteca, a Mexican open signal channel, tune in to 101, which belongs to the Izzi, Dish, Star TV, Sky and Megacable companies.
How to watch the halftime show on Star Plus?
If you do not have any of the cable channels mentioned above, you can subscribe to the Star Plus streaming platform, which offers a free trial in its first months of launch. For more information, go to the following link: www.starplus.com/es-pe.
