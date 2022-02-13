A general view of the field at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. VALERIE MACON (AFP)

The American football party lives its big day. The city of Los Angeles receives the 56th edition of the Super Bowl with the never before seen meeting between the Rams and the Bengals. The unprecedented final represents a change of era after the retirement of the maximum winner of the championship, Tom Brady (seven times). The local team aspires to win its second title, the first was achieved in the 1999-2000 season but defending the city of St. Louis, in Missouri. If they win tonight, they will be the second franchise to win the championship at home. The first were the Buccaneers last year. The match will be played at 3:30 p.m. (local time), 5:30 p.m. (Central Mexico time) and at 0:30 a.m. on Monday in Spain.

The Bengals, with a team full of youngsters, want to break with history to finally win a Super Bowl. They’ve lost two to San Francisco in 1982 and 1989. Two years ago they were the worst team in the entire NFL and have rebuilt themselves thanks to quarterback Joe Burrow and the speed of Ja’Marr Chase.

The great NFL game also vindicates rap and hip-hop. A historical tandem of the genre will participate in the halftime show: Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige.

Follow the narration live and direct in EL PAÍS:

new posts The Rams win it 7-0 against the Bengals! Odell Beckham Jr., the rebel boy of the NFL, has converted the first touchdown. The Rams get ahead. The field goal is missing. Touch down! Odell Beckham Jr. converts the touchdown Stafford trusts Henderson again and they move further. The Bengals need a good day from their defense. The Stafford-Kupp connection is first seen in the Super Bowl. Louis Paul Beauregard 23:49 The Rams’ Henderson advances a few key yards. The Los Angeles team has a chance to score points soon. The Rams are close to the end zone. Rams running back Cooper Kup gets a good pass and goes on the attack with a dribble included. Stafford, the quarterback of the Rams, can’t find anyone to pass and applies the solo technique: run as far as you can. The Bengals’ Wilson pushes the Rams’ Akers hard and makes him lose yards. See also Double murder in Upper Franconia: 18-year-old in custody Stafford gets the opportunity to throw the ball again. The Rams are in the middle of the field. If you’re wondering why the Super Bowl broadcast has so many commercials, remember that a 30-second portion on NBC today costs $7 million. The Rams’ defensive wall will be a nightmare for Burrow and his offense if they hope to lead Ohio to the NFL title for the first time. Louis Paul Beauregard 23:45 Joe Burrow’s pass is deflected! The Bengals waste their first attack of the game. And again! The Bengals don’t break the Rams’ defensive wall. They were almost a yard away and nothing. The Bengals stay within a half yard to get another first down. The Rams don’t want surprises. With the clock at 11:54, Joe Burrow started the Bengals’ attack. Tyler Boyd took the ball and drove very hard. Joe Burrow comes on stage. Here’s what happened: The Bengals’ defense shut down the Rams on the first drive of the game. Now Cincinnati is counting on their golden boy, Joe Burrow, to do something. See also Hamilton wins in Saudi Arabia and overtakes Verstappen The lyrics said: If you think we live in the land of the free. You should try to be Black like me: If you think we live in the land of the free. You should try to be. black like me” See full direct

You can follow EL PAÍS DEPORTES on Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.