The 2022 Super Bowl is an annual event that brings together the two final teams in American football, and in this edition, the two squads that have made it to the grand final are the Cincinatti Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, who will have an impact clash LIVE this Sunday, February 13 from the Sofi Stadium in California, at 6:30 pm (Peruvian time). For halftime, several famous singers and artists are scheduled to intervene, such as Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, among others.

Find out how to be able to follow this important game MINUTE BY MINUTE, which is not only a sporting exhibition, but also represents a great musical and commercial window for the idols of Hollywood entertainment.

When is the Super Bowl 2022?

This match has been scheduled for this Sunday, February 13. In addition to the sporting event, a great musical show is also expected at halftime.

Which teams will play in Super Bowl LVI?

The Super Bowl LVI final between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams will be played at Sofi Stadium in California.

Who will perform at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show?

In mid-January 2022, Pepsi, the main sponsor of the halftime show, released an official trailer in which it was possible to see that the following artists will be responsible for putting music on the world’s largest stage:

dr dre



Kendrick Lamar



Eminem



Mary J Blige



Snoop Dogg.



These are the artists that will participate in the Super Bowl halftime show. Photo: Eminem

What time does the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show start?

The final game of the 2022 Super Bowl will begin at the following times:

Peru: 6.30 pm



Mexico: 7.30 p.m.



Ecuador: 6.30 p.m.



Venezuela: 7.30 p.m.



Paraguay: 8.30 p.m.



Brazil: 8.30 pm



United States: 6.30 pm (Miami)



Spain (Monday February 14): 12.30 am



It is necessary to know that, although an NFL game is divided into four periods of 15 minutes, the halftime musical act is performed between the second and third quarters.

What channel will broadcast the 2022 NFL Finals?

You will be able to tune in LIVE to the transmission of the most anticipated halftime show of the year through these channels:

Peru: ESPN 2



Mexico: Channel 5, Azteca 7, ESPN, ESPN 3, Fox Sports



Ecuador: ESPN 2



Venezuela: ESPN 2



Paraguay: ESPN 2



Argentina: ESPN and Star +



Brazil: ESPN



United States: CBS, ESPN Sports



Spain: #Vamos (Movistar).



The 2022 Super Bowl will take place this Sunday, February 13. Photo: NFL.

How to watch the halftime show on ESPN?

To enjoy the long-awaited musical act from Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre and Eminem LIVE, you can tune in to ESPN’s signal. Follow here the list of channels according to your country of origin:

Peru: 504 SD and 740 HD (Movistar TV, cable), 483 SD and 884 HD (Movistar satellite TV), 621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV), 65 SD and 523 HD (Claro TV, cable), 36 SD and 1711 HD (Clear TV, satellite).



Argentina: 621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV), 22 analog and 103 Digital/HD (Cablevisión), 104 Digital and 1009 HD (Telecentro), 24 SD and 154 HD (Antina), 14 analog, 102 Digital and 1000 HD (Supercanal ).



Uruguay: 621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV).



Colombia: 621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV), 483 SD and 884 HD (Movistar TV), 511 SD and 1511 HD (Claro TV, cable), 510 SD and 540 HD (Claro TV, satellite)



Chile: 621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV), 480 SD and 884 HD (Movistar TV), 174 SD and 474 HD (Claro TV); 49 (Santiago), 53 (Valparaíso), 55 (Concepción) and 841 HD (VTR).



Ecuador: 621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV), 200 SD and 730 HD (Cable TV Group), 302 SD and 703 HD (CNT).



Bolivia: 54 (Cotas), 508 SD and 701 HD (Tigo), 40 (Entel), 105 and 507 SD and 508 HD (Inter Satelital).



Paraguay: 63 SD and 124 HD (Claro TV).



Venezuela: 621 SD (SimpleTV), 483 SD (Movistar TV), 105 HD (Inter Satellite).



Mexico: 548 SD and 1550 HD (Sky), 501 (Star TV).



How to watch the halftime show on Fox Sports?

If you have a subscription to any cable service of your choice, you can watch the Super Bowl halftime show from the FOX Sports signal.

How to watch the halftime show on Televisa?

If you are subscribed to a package of channels on your favorite cable server, do not miss any details of the halftime show through the Televisa signal.

How to watch the halftime show on Telemundo?

If you have access to Telemundo, you can follow the minute by minute of the musical show LIVE. In addition, you can also connect to its official website Telemundo Now at the following address: www.telemundo.com.

How to watch the halftime show on TV Azteca?

If you have a connection to TV Azteca, a Mexican open signal channel, tune in to 101, which belongs to the Izzi, Dish, Star TV, Sky and Megacable companies.

Super Bowl 2022 will be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo: NFL

How to watch the halftime show on Star Plus?

If you do not have any of the cable channels mentioned, you can subscribe to the Star Plus streaming platform, which offers a free trial in its first months of launch. For more information, go to the following link: www.starplus.com/es-pe.

Where to watch the game between Rams vs. Bengals LIVE ONLINE FREE?

If you can’t see any of these signs, you have the option to follow this match MINUTE BY MINUTE by La República Deportes.

Where will the 2022 Super Bowl be held?

According to what was previously scheduled, the NFL final, which corresponds to Super Bowl LVI, will be played at Sofi Stadium, located in California (United States).