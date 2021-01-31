German NFL professional Johnson keeps his fingers crossed for Brady in the Super Bowl



The German NFL professional Jakob Johnson is at the Super Bowl in a week because of his former teammate Tom Brady a fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Kansas City Chiefs. “I keep my fingers crossed for Tom Brady because I’ve played with him and it would be great if he won the seventh ring,” said Johnson in the ZDF’s “Current Sports Studio”. “But I wouldn’t be mad if Kansas City wins either.”

The Stuttgart-based Johnson has played for the New England Patriots in the NFL for two years and was a teammate of quarterback superstar Brady in his first season in the world’s best football league. He was especially impressed by his attitude. “Everything he does: He wants to win. That’s how he goes through his day, ”reported the 26-year-old on Saturday evening. Brady has been playing for the Buccaneers since this season and led the team straight into the Super Bowl.

For the duel between the Buccaneers and defending champion Kansas City on the night of February 8th (0.30 am CET), Johnson expects a “great game”. “I think the Super Bowl will be a great game. Anyone who has not yet experienced football live: This is really the chance. “(Dpa)