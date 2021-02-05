A few days to see Super Bowl LV, fans are on the lookout for what will happen in their commercials and halftime.

With followers of Disney, HBO, Amazon and Netflix Speculating on the trailers that could be presented, several productions are preparing to release new images.

The trailers that will be seen in Super Bowl 2021

Movie trailers tend to be some of the most anticipated commercials at the Super Bowl. After all, the previews for Black Widow and A quiet place part II were among the best announcements of the event in 2020.

Netflix and Warner Bros don’t usually announce much during the game, as does Sony Pictures, but fans are hoping to see something from Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the only movie that has a Super Bowl release scheduled. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film will serve to introduce the Marvel villain who will be a fundamental piece in Venom 2.

In the case of Disney, followers expect between two and four trailers of the series corresponding to their streaming. Falcon and the winter soldier, Loki and Raya and the last dragon, are three of the stories that promise new advances.

On the side of Amazon Prime Video there could be surprises. For this year, the service has A Prince in New York 2 as its most important premiere, so it would not be strange if a new trailer for the film starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall is revealed.

Titles like Dune, The suicide squad, Mortal kombat, Space Jam: a new Legacy and more, are other plots that could present their first images to fans.

When is Super Bowl 2021?

Super Bowl LV will be played this Sunday, February 7 at 5.30 pm United States time, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay. In Peru it can be seen at 6.40 pm via ESPN and FOX Sports.