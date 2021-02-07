Knowing that Super Bowl LV will take place this Sunday, February 7, once the champions of each conference are defined, something that viewers will be looking forward to is the halftime show. With a magnificent presentation of Jennifer Lopez (J.Lo) Y Shakira in the last edition where the Kansas City Chiefs were crowned, for this year the turn will be The Weeknd. An artist who has monopolized the center of all the flashes in a peculiar 2020 and out of all normality.

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, or better known by his stage name as The Weeknd, was announced as the lead artist to lead the Super Bowl LV halftime show. And the choice is not a surprise, since his latest album After hours (2020) is the most played R&B album of all time on streaming platforms like Spotify or iTunes. In turn, the simple Blinding Lights obtained -on five occasions- the platinum certificate for the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), breaking the record for the oldest Billboard No. 1 in the United States.

“We all grew up watching the world’s biggest artists in the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I am honored, humbled, and ecstatic to be the center of that stage this year,” he said. The Weeknd in an official statement.

Laos latest halftime shows, in addition to the main act, have always had the participation of guest artists to continue animating one of the most important nights in the sports and artistic world. The halftime show of Super Bowl LIV (54) that had the Latin presence of J.Lo and Shakira, had more than 104 million viewers worldwide. It is a number that The Weeknd He will want to beat, but, for the moment, it is not confirmed who will accompany the Canadian in achieving such a feat.

The Weeknd receiving the award for “best video clip of the year” for Blinding Lights, during the MTV VMA of 2020. Source: EFE.

For this year, the halftime show will be produced by DPS and North American rapper Jay-Z’s entertainment agency Roc Nation, in addition to the participation of Jesse Collins as one of the executive producers. It should be noted that the show will be sponsored by Pepsi and will be directed by British director Hamish Hamilton, who has directed all Super Bowl presentations from 2010 onwards.

While the Super Bowl halftime show is one of the most eye-catching acts today, it wasn’t always that way. From the first presentation in 1967 when the university bands of Arizona and Michigan came out to entertain the spectators, it took 26 years until, for the 1993 edition (XXVII), an electric Michael Jackson came out and changed the rules of the game. Since then, the organization of the halftime show had a radical change in the presentation of artists and has had the participation of stars such as ZZ Top, Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, NSYNC, Britney Spears, U2, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Prince, Bruce Springsteen, The Who, The Black Eyed Peas, Madonna, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Coldplay, Lady Gaga, among others.

Even though that him Super Bowl LV In Tampa Bay it will only have 20% of its capacity due to measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the organizers hope it will be one of the most striking shows of all time. Not only does the NFL hope that the show is for history and remains in the memory of the fans, but also the same The Weeknd wait for that and hope that more than one dance -from home- with hits like Heartless, Blinding Lights, In Your Eyes Y Save Your Tears.