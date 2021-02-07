It has been 54 years since, on January 15, 1967, the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs (current finalist) decided the champion of the first Super bowl at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. On that occasion, the Packers were victorious 35-10. Since then, 26 have been the stages that have been added to host the different editions of the most important night of the NFL.

Next Sunday, February 7, in one more chapter of this story, Raymond James Stadium will be the home where the Super Bowl LV champion will be defined between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although the flashes will be taken by the clash between both teams, it is impossible not to tell – a little – about the history of the stadium and one of the most important locations to enjoy American football.

From Tampa Stadium to Raymond James

Before Raymond James was chosen to host one more edition of the Super Bowl, it was previously the Tampa Stadium. Founded on 4, 1967 until its demolition on April 11, 1999, the Big Hat (as the stadium was called because of its unique shape), it was the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the team’s first 20 years.

With a base capacity of 46,481 seats, and with the possibility of expanding to 74,301 seats, the stadium was home to the Bucs, two soccer teams, two college football teams and was able to host such important events as – for example – the Led Zeppelin concert in 1973, which was attended by more than 57,000 people.

In turn, the stadium hosted two editions of the Super Bowl: XVIII (1984) and XXV (1991). In those finals, the Los Angeles Raiders and the New York Giants were crowned champions, respectively.

The decision to demolish Tampa Stadium came from the new owner of the Buccaneers. When Malcolm Glazer bought the organization in 1995, one of the owner’s first statements was that the stadium was “unsuitable” for the team. Because of this, Glazer gave notice to the city of Tampa that, in case of not giving the green light for the construction of a new compound, the team would look for a house in another part of the United States.

On September 3, 1996, following a vote in Hillsborough County, it was decided to move forward with the construction of the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers stadium. With a final investment of $ 168.5 million, on September 20, 1998, Raymond James Stadium (formerly Tampa Community Stadium) would open its doors to the public for the first time. A year later, the Big Sombrero would be demolished.

Capacity and characteristics

Raymond James Stadium has a capacity of 65,618 seats, but with the possibility of expanding to 75,000. However, one of the things that most characterizes the stadium is that it faithfully represents the Buccaneers with different decorations.

With a length of 103 feet (31 meters) and a weight of 43 tons, a pirate ship is located in the north of the Raymond James. It is not a simple decoration, as it comes to life every time there is an important play. When the Bucs score, they enter the red zone or win a game, the guns (replica) of the ship begin to fire. In fact, the same nave allows fans to watch the games above it and be part of the celebrations.

In addition to the cannon shots, the Buccaneers have different ways of celebrating. The crew of the ship, when the song sounds Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me) of the movie Pirates of the Caribbean, they will have to throw to the public accounts, official shirts and an infinity of prizes more. As if that were not enough, there is a mechanical parrot that is in the stern and talks to fans who are passing through.

The stadium has two screens called “Buc Vision” which, in addition to measuring 890 m2, are located in both end zones of the venue and allow fans to see the replay of plays and highlights of the match.

Super Bowl editions

Like the old Tampa Stadium, Raymond James has been home to different editions of the Super Bowl. Adding that of next Sunday, February 7 (LV), the venue has hosted three NFL finals. First in 2001 (XXXV), when the Baltimore Ravens were crowned champions against the New York Giants (34-7); and then in 2009 (XLIII), when the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 27-23.

Restrictions by Covid-19

At present, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Raymond James Stadium may not have a capacity greater than 70,000 spectators. The NFL, following a decision to protect fans, workers and players, decided to reduce the positions to 25,000.

The division of localities will be carried out as follows: 17,500 positions will be for fans of both teams, while 7,500 will be destined for health workers who, previously, must have the vaccination credentials against Covid-19.

Despite the reduction of positions and all the measures, there is no doubt that the night at Raymond James Stadium will be for history. In addition to defining the NFL champion between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it will also feature The Weeknd’s halftime show and a magical evening for all American football fans.