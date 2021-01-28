NFL invites 7,500 caregivers to the Super Bowl



The National Football League (NFL) invites 7,500 nurses to the 55th Super Bowl in Tampa / Florida to thank them for their commitment in the corona pandemic. The US professional league announced on Friday. Medical staff who have already been vaccinated against the virus will receive free tickets for the finals on February 7th.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell took part in a video call from Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Florida, and personally shared the good news with nurses. “Sorry to interrupt the meeting,” said the league boss: “I can’t thank you enough. If you want, I invite every member of your team to be our guest at the Super Bowl.”

It was a small gesture to celebrate the hospital staff for their extraordinary work, said Goodell: “Thank you.” As things stand, a good 22,000 fans are to be admitted to the Raymond James Stadium – including the 7,500 special guests. (sid)