Just as he had anticipated, The Weeknd started an ATP show for the millions of fans who wait for the Super Bowl every year to follow it via streaming and TV. Five minutes later halftime of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers partial victory over the Kansas City Chiefs 20-6, everything was assembled. Abel Makkonen Tesfaye (such is the name of The Weeknd) got out of a convertible, two doors opened and the backlights revealed his silhouette. His hits are already playing. It explodes Twitter, Instagram and the Raymond James Stadium with its capacity to just over a third: 25,000 people between the public and workers.

The artist was delighted to be part of Super Bowl LV in the city of Tampa: “The crowd here is crazy. They don’t sing the lyrics to you, they shout it in your face, “he had said a while before his presentation.

Millions of people awaited the arrival of the show between time. Is that, the Canadian Abel Makkonen Tesfaye or The Weeknd is the new king of pop: has 30 million followers on Instagram and 70 million views on YouTube. We can even compare it to the best-selling album in history, Michael Jackson’s Thriller with 65 million copies.

The Weeknd’s After Hours (2020) is the most-played R&B album of all time on the different streaming platforms, be it Spotify, ITunes or YouTube. At the same time, the simple Blinding Lights obtained -in five occasions- the platinum certificate by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), breaking the record for the oldest Billboard number one in America.

For this year, the halftime show was produced by North American rapper Jay-Z’s DPS and Roc Nation entertainment agency, in addition to the participation of Jesse Collins as one of the executive producers. In addition, the show is sponsored by Pepsi and is directed by British director Hamish Hamilton, who has directed all Super Bowl presentations from 2010 onwards.

IF in 1993 Michael Jackson was the one who broke the ice and made the Super Bowl halftime more and more spectacular, now The Weekend feels up to the task: “We all grew up watching the world’s biggest artists in the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I feel honored, humbled, and ecstatic to be the center of that stage this year, “said The Weekend in the preview.

And it is worth saying that from the beginning, the new king of pop was at the height of the old.