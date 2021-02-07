The Canadian artist Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, known as The Weeknd, prepares the last details for the show that will give at halftime of the Super Bowl 2021 that takes place this February 7. The singer wants to be at the height of the celebrities who have already gone through the maximum North American event and for this he invested $ 7 million of his own assets, according to his representative Wassim Sal Slaiby.

“We are really focused on connecting with fans at home and making the performances a cinematic experience. And we want to do all of this in the Super Bowl ”, commented the“ Blinding lights ”interpreter for Billboard magazine.

Let us remember that in 2020, the Latin divas Shakira and Jennifer López, in the company of reggaeton artists Bad Bunny and J Balvin, dazzled the millions of souls who saw the show broadcast from the Hard Rock Stadium, in the Florida county of Miami.

“We always had the Super Bowl on our bucket list, and we always set deadlines for all the goals we have. This came a few earlier than expected, “said Amir Cash Esmailian, another of the representatives of The Weeknd.

The expected spectacle of the NFL final will last 15 minutes as usual in the event that goes beyond sports and that this year is marked by the limitations of the pandemic. Still, The Weeknd is determined to make history, growing up watching the most iconic artists perform on that stage and declaring himself “honored and ecstatic” to have the opportunity.

Super Bowl, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.