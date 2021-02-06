In an atypical year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, brands had to change the design of their advertisements and their target. As the months went by during 2020, several opted for an advertising around awareness, work at home and citizen care. That is something that we will surely see during Super Bowl LV that, despite all the pandemic context, will continue with its advertising bet thanks to the millions that the NFL final attracts.

The Super Bowl is considered one of the most important media sporting events on the entire planet, as it has an average reach of 100 million people watching the event; To this number, we must add those who are in the stadium watching the game. Not for nothing is it a delicacy for the different companies that wish to advertise their products and that is something that CBS, the network that has most of the television rights of the NFL, knows. However, within the brands there is great fear Regarding the final of this year and this is due to a possible cancellation, despite the fact that the date, time and meeting place have already been defined.

From left to right: Travis Kelce (87) and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrate winning Super Bowl LIV after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. Source: David J. Phillip (AP).

The fear of brands



Every second of ad spot in the Super Bowl is worth gold. Literally worth it. Advertisements during the event have a duration of 30 seconds and the investment amount is so high that brands would not want a postponement due to Covid-19 in case the situation becomes tense in the United States. This is something that Kevin Krim, president and CEO of EDO, a company dedicated to the analysis and measurement of advertising metrics, highlighted during an interview with the CNBC chain last December 2020.

“Marketers are very concerned about predictability,” Krim said in an interview with CNBC. “They don’t want things to keep changing, and the NFL knows it. The playoffs are too valuable for this to stop.”

Recall that during week 12 of the NFL regular season, due to the advance of Covid-19, the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers had to be postponed three times. The game ended on December 2, 2020, with a 19-14 victory for the Steelers.

The investment

How much is a 30-second commercial worth during the Super bowl? Not much. Only a small figure – average – of 5 million dollars which, depending on the production and the purchase of more time, can amount to 6 million dollars.

According to the Bloomberg news site, the Fox news network during Super Bowl LIV (2020) he was able to raise more than 400 million dollars, after selling 77 paid ads with an approximate value of 5.6 million each.

Confirmed brands

Due to the current situation due to Covid-19 and a possible postponement of the Super bowl Scheduled for next February 7, there are only 7 major brands confirmed with their advertising spot during the final of the NFL in 2021. WeatherTech, TurboTax, Toyota, Pringles, Mountain Dew, M & M’S and Fiverr, are the companies that secured a place during the advertising sessions.

Obviously the Super bowl –Also- will have previews of the next films and series that will be seen in Netflix, Disney +, Amazon Prime, and many more. However, this year the great absence of the “healthy fight” they carry out will be felt. Coke Y Pepsi. Both brands, due to the current pandemic context, decided not to be among the advertising spots this year; even so, Pepsi will sponsor the halftime show which will be hosted by The Weeknd.

“This difficult decision was made to ensure that we are investing in the right resources during these unprecedented times,” Coca-Cola said last weekend in an official statement.

Despite everything, this is a great opportunity for brands to continue reinventing themselves around what happens, before, during and after the Super Bowl LV. It is true that there is a possibility that the grand finale will be postponed due to Covid-19, but -also- it is a great opportunity for companies to continue exploiting their creative genius and transmit messages of encouragement and perseverance to the different societies that support them. need in these times. Anyway, it is clear that, in addition to witnessing one of the most important sporting events of the year, we will see 30 seconds of pure magic, creativity and marketing.