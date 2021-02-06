A few hours before Super Bowl LV starts on Sunday, February 7, it is impossible not to be aware of those protagonists who will seek glory on the most important night of the NFL.

Beyond the participation of Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who will look for one more Super Bowl ring in their history, among the 22 players on the court divided into offense and defense, only one pair will shine more than the rest. In fact, they are the ones who stood out throughout the regular season, the playoffs, and will seek to repeat the same performance that has brought them to the top.

Fantasy passes, exceptional carries, aerial catches and runs over 30 yards, are routine plays that each of the names on this list has made in the course of his career. Something that seems difficult, they make it look easy and they continue to add achievements –individual and group- with the passing of the seasons.

Kansas City Chiefs:

1. Patrick Mahomes (15):

Patrick Mahomes celebrating winning the American Conference title against the Buffalo Bills, on January 24, 2021. Source: Denny Medley (USA TODAY).

His greatest virtue, in addition to his youth, is the talent that Patrick Mahomes overflows when he is on the court. The quarterback from Texas Tech University and selected in the first round of the 2017 draft, has not stopped shining since his arrival in the NFL. With Chiefs, he has won it all and has been able to command one of the youngest and most dangerous offenses in the entire league. Champion with his team in Super Bowl LIV (2020), will seek to repeat the same achievement and start a new dynasty that will reign in the AFC and throughout the NFL.

His numbers this season back him up: lhe shot for 4,740 yards, 38 touchdown passes (TDs) and just 6 interceptions in 15 games. In the playoffs¸ Mahomes he threw for 580 yards, 4 TD passes and no interceptions in 2 games.

2. Travis Kelce (87):

Travis Kelce (left) and Tyrek Hill (right) celebrating a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 22, 2020. Source: Isaac Brekken (AP).

Every great quarterback has a receiver to back him up. For Mahomes, that would be Travis Kelce. The tight end (TE) of the Kansas City Chiefs is one of the veterans and leaders of the team’s offense. His explosive plays and runs have resulted in valuable touchdowns for the team on different occasions.

In fact, he has numbers to spare to present himself as one of the leaders in the league. In 2019, he led the league as the TE with the most passing yards (1,229) and this season he has 1,416. In addition to the large number of yards, he is also joined by 11 TDs as a tight end, which earned him to lead the league in that department.

3. Tyreek Hill (10):

Joining Kelce in the passing game is young Tyreek Hill. With only 26 years and 5 seasons under his belt with the Chiefs, the wide wing (WR) has managed to stand out as one of Patrick Mahomes’ preferred options, when choosing his receivers. In fact, in 15 completed games and 1,276 receiving yards, he leads the team with 15 touchdowns per reception.

Hill, like the rest of his teammates, is shaping up to be one of the offensive leaders in the entire league. In fact, it already is. In addition to being champion with his team in Super Bowl LIV, he has not missed the Pro Bowl since his arrival in the NFL (2016-2020) and, in 368 receptions throughout his career, he has achieved 5,391 yards per reception and 57 touchdowns.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

1. Tom Brady (12):

There are plenty of reasons for Tom Brady to appear on this list. In fact, is there something that has not been said about him on the sporting level? Yes, only what is going to happen the night of Super Bowl LV. In addition, with 43 years under his belt, he continues to show why he is the most winning quarterback in NFL history. With 6 Super Bowl rings under his belt, with the Buccaneers he will seek seventh and continue to break records.

Tom Brady during his team’s training sessions, prior to Super Bowl LV next Sunday, February 7. Source: Kyle Zedaker (USA TODAY).

Since his arrival in the NFL in 2000 with the New England Patriots, in addition to the numbers he has achieved as an individual player (581 touchdowns, 191 interceptions, 79,204 passing yards in 10,598 passing attempts), he was the league MVP in three occasions (2007, 2010 and 2017), 4 times Super Bowl MVP (2002, 2004, 2015 and 2017), among many other distinctions.

Tom Brady’s arrival in Tampa Bay was decisive for the team. Since 2007, the Buccaneers did not reach the playoffs and in the regular season he shone as one of the leaders in the entire league: 4,633 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 16 completed games.

Brady -still- has gasoline in his tank and plans to continue playing until his body holds.

2. Mike Evans (13):

The Buccaneers have always been known for being one of the most defensive teams in the NFL. In fact, they were known for creating the defensive lineup Tampa 2 champions of Super Bowl XXXVII (2003) when he was managing Jon Gruden. For all of this, it is rare when a Tampa Bay offensive player leads the league.

Mike Evans training with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Source: Kyle Zedaker (USA TODAY).

At just 27 years old, Mike Evans is one of the most dominant WRs in the NFL. His numbers with the Buccaneers do not lie: 532 receptions, 8,266 receiving yards and 61 touchdowns in 7 seasons, make him one of the most explosive receivers in the league. In fact, he has numerous individual records, among which we can highlight being the youngest player to reach 7,000 yards per reception (26 years and 81 days), the youngest to achieve 6 consecutive seasons with more than 1,000 yards per reception (26 years and 95 days), historical leader of the team with the most TDs in a season (13 in 2020), among many other achievements.

Surely Evans will be one of Brady’s options to break the Chiefs defense, so Kansas will have to do something with him or he will be a problem in the four quarters that Super Bowl LV will last.

3. Rob Gronkowski (87):

If Patrick Mahomes has Travis Kelce, Tom Brady has the support of Rob Gronkowski. Gronk, as he is known on the court, is considered by specialists as one of the most important players of his era and the best tight end (TE) that the NFL has had.

Rob Gronkowski training with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading into Super Bowl LV. Source: Tori Richman (USA TODAY).

At 31, and having Brady by his side, he has won it all. With the New England Patriots, he won three Super Bowls (XLIX, LI and LIII), participated in 5 Pro Bowls (2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2017) and is part of the All-Time Team for the 100th anniversary of the NFL . In turn, in his career years as TE, he has different records such as leading the league in touchdowns per reception (17 in 2011), the highest number of yards per reception in the playoffs (1,163), the highest number of TDs per reception in the postseason (12), among others.

On March 24, 2019, after nine great seasons, Gronkowski decided to retire due to the injuries and pain he has suffered during his career. Despite this, and after a long recovery, Gronk decided to return to the courts and was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Luckily for him, he’ll be teaming up with Tom Brady again and have one more chance to shine in another Super Bowl.