Super Bowl 2021 arrives with great music stars. The famous singer The Weeknd was the first to confirm his participation in the halftime concert during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs game.

He was followed by his colleague Miley Cyrus, who announced that he will be part of the opening with a segment called TikTok Tailgate, in which he will pay tribute to health professionals fighting the pandemic.

However, one more artist would be added to the list. It is about Rosalía, the Spanish woman who has conquered the hearts of Americans.

His name monopolized the covers of several international media a few days before next February 7, the date on which Super Bowl 2021 will be held.

All indicate that the interpreter of “With height” is emerging as the possible guest of The Weeknd due to the great success of the remix of “Blinding Lights”. She would become the second Spanish artist to step on the stage after Enrique Iglesias in 2000.

Similarly, as happened in 2020 when Bad bunny and J Balvin surprised their fans by appearing singing along with JLo and Shakira in the Super Bowl, Rosalía is also a candidate to be the surprise of the 2021 edition with The Weeknd.

Super Bowl 2021: date and time

The Super Bowl 2021 It will be held next Sunday, February 7, 2021. In Peru, Mexico, Colombia and the United States, it will be broadcast at 6.40 pm while in Chile and Argentina it will be at 8.40 pm

Super Bowl, latest news:

