Mexico is the second country in the world with the largest number of fans of American football. For this reason, the country is particularly looking forward to definition of the 2020-2021 season of the NFL, to dispute the Sunday, February 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, USA. It is estimated that the number of Mexican fans of this sport is around 25 million. In addition, in the last five years the purchase of tickets from Mexico to attend the Super Bowl maintained a growth of 43 percent.

Although this time there will be mexicans Among the finalist teams, the history of the Super Bowl records the participation of five players of that origin in different editions. Two of them, Raúl Allegre and Efrén Herrera, managed to win the Vince Lombardi trophy reserved for the champion franchise.

Allegre – born in Torreón, Coahuila state – was crowned with the New York Giants after the definition of the 21st Super Bowl, which his team played in 1987 against the Denver Broncos. He scored a field goal and four of five extra points.

Playing for the Dallas Cowboys, Efrén Herrera claimed the 12th Super Bowl title in 1978 against the Denver Broncos.

For his part, Herrera had risen to glory in the 12th edition of the Super Bowl in 1978, defending the colors of the Dallas Cowboys in the victory over Denver. The kicker from Guadalajara (Jalisco) reached a record with three extra points and two of five attempts. It was the finishing touch to an outstanding career, which Herrera had started at the University of California, before making his NFL debut in 1974 with the Detroit Lions.

The NFL grand final also featured Mexican kicker Rafael Septién, who, playing for the Dallas Cowboys, was overtaken by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1979. A year later Frank Corral played the 14th Super Bowl, but his The Los Angeles Rams team also succumbed to the might of the Pittsburgh franchise. In 1999, the Atlanta Falcons – with José Portilla on the roster – lost the 33rd Super Bowl to the Denver Broncos.

Beyond the select group of athletes who shone in the NFL final, Mexican sport contributed 21 players to the highest league of American football. Tom (Thomas Jesse) Fears is considered the pioneer of the amateur age. The son of an American mining engineer and a Mexican mother, Fears was born in 1922 in Guadalajara (Jalisco) and died in California in 2000. He began playing on the Los Angeles Manual Arts High school team and between 1948 and 1956 he played nine seasons of the NFL at the Los Angeles Rams.

Fears is considered the first wide receiver (wide receiver or outside receiver) in the history of the League. His laurels include the roles of assistant to the legendary Vince Lombardi in the Green Bay Packers and head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 1967 to 1970. He is the only Mexican player to be inducted into the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame and the College Soccer Hall of Fame. .

Other Mexicans who left their mark on the NFL were Sergio Albert -the first of the professional era, he played in 1974 in the San Luis Cardinals-, the brothers Luis, Max and Tony Zendejas and the last of them, Víctor Leyva, who in 2002 joined the Cincinnati Bengals for one season.