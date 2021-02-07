Two Chiefs fans stroll outside of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Florida. Charlie Riedel / AP

Super bowl

It’s Super Bowl time. Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs challenge Tom Brady’s legacy in the biggest game in the NFL. Kansas City will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 55th edition of America’s great sports and cultural show. The Chiefs won the Vince Lombardi trophy against the 49ers last year and are now looking to solidify their dominance against a Bucs powered by the leadership of veteran Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

The game, despite the covid-19 pandemic, will have the presence of 25,000 fans at the Raymond James stadium. The halftime show will be hosted by The Weeknd and poet Amanda Gorman is scheduled to recite a poem.

